Twitter Celebrates AMC Day with Funny Memes.

Twitter has found yet another reason to unleash a set of funny memes in the form of AMC day which has made it to the trending list. A community of individual investors has come together to celebrate yet another community-created AMC day. The investors are celebrating the day with the aim of let the stock hit the high rates through holding and buying shares of the same.

Twitter is well-reputed for its ability to create a space that can nourish the community atmosphere. And having such a space for collective action based on a shared interest can be quite rewarding. As AMC day grabs the eyes of investors, it also brings forth a flurry of funny memes and responses that brings out the mood of celebration.

Memes On The Way

Whether it be a celebration or a discussion, Twitter town always responds with memes and more memes. And to its credit, you never get tired of a good old meme. Particularly when it strikes a chord with you at a personal level. Here are some of the best memes and responses that sprang up on Twitter in response to AMC Day.

The investors are planning to do it big and brilliant.

If we're doing it, we're doing it big. #AMCDAY — Roensch Capital (@RoenschCapital) July 13, 2021

Philosophical images and cryptic messages never run out of stock. Although the one below is an ideal tip too revealed in a rather artistic way.

The folks are definitely happy about the average. And the happiness is not just average but quite high.

The ultimate destination.

Find me this summer at music festivals ill have this totem everywhere #AMCDay pic.twitter.com/Rl9kWhzkLY — Taco (@SORRY4FLEXINmix) July 13, 2021

And some expression of power.

Serious and crucial speculations are underway too.

7 months of holding my shares. I don’t mind holding another 7. Less taxes I have to pay. #AMCDay pic.twitter.com/U8I3TzM7aj — That Babe Ape 🦍🚀 (@thatapebabe) July 13, 2021

You never get tired of a discount.

You need a serious amount of strength to hold on. Whether it be a romantic plot or shares, holding on is a pretty taxing job.

Is the sky blue still ? Then I’m still holding 🙂🙂🦍🚀🙌🏽💎#AMCDAY pic.twitter.com/AHMqPzgucl — YOLO 8.01 10.01 9.51 🦍🚀 (@YoloTakeCare11) July 13, 2021

A calm mind is of utmost importance no matter what.