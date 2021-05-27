Twitter Concerned About India Staff Safety

On Thursday, the Twitter INC confessed that it was worried about its staff n workers in India, especially after the police’s visit to its office in Delhi on Monday to investigate and notify Twitter about tagging the posts made by the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party as “manipulative media”.

In the statement by Twitter, it said- “We, alongside many in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service.” The statement was made without directly referring to the visit that the Delhi Police made.

Officers and Leaders of the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing party- Bharatiya Janata Party, had not very long ago, shared a few parts of the documents on Twitter that were made by the opposition- Congress. These Documents highlighted how the government failed to handle the situation of COVID-19 in the country, according to them.

In a response to this, Congress told Twitter that the evidences of the documents were fake and no such document was created by them. After Congress’ statement, Twitter marked some of the tweets and posts by the leaders of BJP as “manipulated media”.

The Delhi Police denied to make any comment on this.

Twitter was already in a constant argument with the Government Of India since the month of February this year in 2021, when the Ministry Of Electronics and Information Technology had asked Twitter to block the content that alleged PM Modi’s administration in a try to silent the voices and criticism related to the farmer’s protest in the country.

After that confrontation, The MEITy announced new IT rules which would make social media firms more accountable to legal requests for quick removal of posts.

On Thursday, Twitter made a request to the ministry of information technology to offer them another three months to fulfil the new content regulation rules by the government, which also include an Indian grievance officer to be appointed to deal with complaints.

Twitter stated that it was very much concerned that the rules made the grievance officer criminally accountable for the content on the platform, doing this shall represent a dangerous overreach.

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology did not respond to a request for comment right away.