Twitter confirms it is working on an edit button

It comes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a new board member, polled his Twitter followers on whether they wanted the functionality.

Many users have requested an edit button for a long time, however, there are worries regarding how to implement it. Twitter has stated that it will begin testing the concept in the coming months.

“Now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit function since last year!” the social media firm’s communications staff tweeted.

“No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll,” the statement continued.

1/ We’ve been exploring how to build an Edit feature in a safe manner since last year and plan to begin testing it within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months. Sharing a few more insights on how we’re thinking about Edit 🧵 https://t.co/WbcfkUue8e — Jay Sullivan (@jaysullivan) April 5, 2022

Users that subscribe to Twitter Blue, the platform's subscription service, gain first access to beta features.

Users might utilize an edit option to correct typos or errors in a tweet without losing any existing replies, retweets, or likes.

In a thread on Tuesday, Jay Sullivan, the company’s vice president of consumer product, said it had been the most requested Twitter feature for many years.

He did say, though, that the company was looking at ways to build the feature “in a safe manner.”

“Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation,” he stated “. “Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work.”

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stated in 2018 that the company will “probably never” introduce the feature due to worries about transparency.

However, Facebook and Instagram, two competing social networking networks, already enable users to modify their posts, and Twitter’s new CEO, Parag Agrawal, appears to be open to the notion.

Elon Musk initiated a poll on Monday after revealing that he owned 9.2% of Twitter, making him the company’s largest shareholder. He was named to the board of directors of Twitter on Tuesday. Over four million people have already voted in the survey.

On April 1, Twitter said that it was testing an edit button, however this was widely misinterpreted as an April Fool’s joke.

Before Elon Musk was added to Twitter’s board of directors, the company was already working on an edit button, according to the company. However, it appears that Tesla’s CEO has accelerated the process.

Mr Musk appears to make real-life decisions based on the results of Twitter polls, which are notoriously unscientific. He questioned his 80 million followers in November of last year if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock. He should, according to the poll, and he did.

The chief executive of Twitter is taking Mr Musk’s poll on whether or not there should be an edit button on Twitter seriously. As a result of the poll, it’s safe to assume that Twitter will attempt to amend its policies in this area.

Mr Musk has amassed a massive following on Twitter in a matter of hours, and he appears to be offering his followers the chance to select which strategy he adopts.