Rainbow Six Mobile Announced By Ubisoft

Ubisoft announced the launch of Rainbow Six Mobile, a new game that delivers the core gameplay of Rainbow Six Siege on a mobile device. Ubisoft Montreal developers claim that Rainbow Six Mobile, which has no release date, will feature the same offensive and defensive gameplay as Tom Clancys Rainbow Six Siege, with the operator team having its own expertise and capabilities. Since Ubisoft knows we can’t take our monitors anywhere, Tom Clancys Rainbow Six Mobile will give you the chance to play Siege on an affordable device while also letting millions of new players experience it.

Ubisoft’s vision is to bring the Rainbow Six universe to mobile devices, allowing more people around the world to enjoy this competitive, tactical and addictive first-person shooter anywhere, anytime. Their latest announcement aims to be a new free-to-play tactical first-person shooter for the popular Rainbow Six series mobile devices on the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android devices.

The announcement is new, so the details are still not so clear, but we already know that Rainbow Six Mobile will exist as a separate version that will bring the familiar 2015 shooter Rainbow Six Siege to Android and iOS. Although the release date has yet to be announced, we have a lot of information about Rainbow Six Mobile Rainbow Six Siege, such as it will launch with exclusive modes and custom controls to suit players’ comfort level for playing on the go. Rainbow Six Mobile will bring iconic gameplay to handheld devices almost one-for-one, but with a few key differences allowing lower-spec machines to run Ubisoft. With near-identical game mechanics, familiar locations (the Bank and Frontier are among the playable maps), and a selection of characters from Siege for esports, Rainbow Six Mobile looks poised to deliver the same thrilling excitement in a whole new market.

PUBG and Fortnite have seen great success on mobile in recent years, while a mobile port of Apex Legends is underway. A mobile version of Valorant is also in development and we can expect all major FPS franchises to have a mobile version in the near future. However, this announcement is great news as players have yet another AAA game dedicated to mobile platforms joining the roster of big upcoming titles such as Valorant Mobile, Overwatch Mobile, Warzone Mobile, and more.

In addition to their latest announcement, Ubisoft also revealed that players can now sign up for a chance to take part in upcoming tests on its website. Players can register for upcoming tests and follow developments and announcements on the official website. The game does not have an official release date; however, players can register for the Closed Alpha on the Ubisoft website. The mobile game has been in development at Ubisoft Montreal for three years and the announcement was made in preparation for live testing and player feedback.

Ubisoft Montreal aimed to develop an experience that worked in tandem with a mobile form factor built with touchscreens in mind. However, despite these similarities, the mobile game has been rebuilt from the ground up specifically for mobile devices. Much of the overall aesthetic has been changed to better suit Rainbow Six Mobile, such as simplified UI features and streamlined maps, including even “an all-new game control system designed specifically for mobile devices,” the developers explain.

Welcome Operators to #Rainbow6Mobile!@Rainbow6Mobile will bring the same fast paced tactical shooter gameplay to your devices. Choose your Operator, secure your location as a Defender or lead an assault as an Attacker to win! ⚔️ 🛡pic.twitter.com/YocviEaRhg — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 5, 2022

The trailer showcases impressive graphics and is optimized for mobile devices with custom controls to make the gameplay smoother for you. One of the differences between the base game and this mobile version seems to be the speed at which you can kill opponents – Siege is notoriously brutal, just a couple of bullets often indicate death, but from the clips in the trailer above, things look a bit more generous. For players playing tactical first-person shooters on consoles, the feel of the joystick will be somewhat familiar, although the developers have also made sure that it is more customizable. A selection of Team Rainbow operators and maps from the original PC and console versions will be available at launch. We expect Ubisoft to bring more Ubisoft IPs to the mobile market over the next few years, including the new Assassin’s Creed games.