Twitter Contributes $15 Million Worth Of Funds For COVID-19 Relief In India

One of the biggest and vastly used social-media and micro-blogging giant- Twitter has just recently announced that it will be donating a total of $15 Million worth of Funds to help address the pandemic situation caused by the COVID-19 crisis in India. India is seen to have a difficult time fighting the second wave of the Corona Virus since it hit in March 2021 and the situation in the country does not seem to be improving.

Twitter’s current CEO- Jack Patrick Dorsey made this announcement via a Tweet that the particular amount is contributed between three non-governmental organizations. Care, Aid India and Sewa International are the three organizations that Twitter decided to donate the money to, so that the funds can be used in the right place in India.

The splitting of the funds is done in the following way- CARE has received $10 million worth of the fundings. On the other hand, Aid India and Sewa International both received $2.5 Million each.

The micro-blogging giant Twitter said that this grant of $10 million will help support CARE’s immediate action to help address the critical second wave of COVID-19 crisis which had infected and devastated the entire India.

“Funds will be used to supplement government efforts by setting up temporary COVID-19 care centers; providing oxygen, PPE kits and other critically needed emergency supplies for frontline health workers; and addressing vaccine hesitancy and helping ensure that people get vaccinated, particularly in remote, marginalised communities in India,” the post regarding this said.

Twitter further mentioned what the funds will be a help to further in their post. It read- “This grant will help under-resourced communities identify COVID symptoms, prevent spread, access care and treatment, benefit from medical equipment including oxygen, oximeters, thermometers, protective gear and vaccination, survive lockdowns, regain livelihoods and will strengthen hospitals and NGOs that serve rural and low-income communities.”