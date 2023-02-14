Twitter delays roll out of its paid API platform, details awaited

Elon Musk-run Twitter has disclosed that the introduction of its brand-new paid API (Application Programming Interface) platform would be pushed back for a few more days.

The information was released by the firm on Twitter through its Twitter Dev account, where it was backed by the following statement: “There has been an immense amount of enthusiasm for the upcoming changes with Twitter API.”

The release of our brand-new API system will be forced back by another few days as we continue to progress toward our ambition of providing the world’s developer community with the greatest possible experience. Within the next few days, we will be offering additional information.

The firm had originally intended to discontinue free access to its application programming interface (API) on February 9, but it eventually transferred the deadline up to February 13, and now it has postponed yet again with no fixed date in view.

The microblogging site revealed a week earlier that it will cost 100 dollars a month to access the most basic level of its application programming interface (API).

Furthermore, the company confirmed that it will eventually offer a freemium API for tweeting exclusively, with a limit of 1,500 posts every calendar month.

Throughout this time, Twitter Blue has recently been made available in several countries, including India, Brazil, and Indonesia.

The firm has announced that the pricing of its Blue program with authentication on the web would be Rs 650 per month, while the cost of the product on Android and iOS mobile devices will be Rs 900 per month.

In addition, the microblogging site is currently giving an annual plan at a reduced rate of Rs 6,800 in India. This figure is equivalent to about Rs 566.67 per month.

Recently, Twitter users have been bombarded by posts by the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Elon Musk. People who are not following him also received posts by Elon Musk which was disturbing to some.