Twitter faces outage as Jack Dorsey’s alternative, Bluesky goes for testing

Twitter faces an outage as Jack Dorsey launches its own decentralized alternative, Bluesky. The social media platform faced this problem on 1st March as many users started pointing out problems with Elon Musk’s platform. Bluesky is currently in beta testing and could be the one to replace Twitter. However, the huge user base of the social media platform makes it challenging.

Twitter goes down as an alternative surfaces

Downdetector, a platform that gives live status updates of websites and applications, recently shared that user issues with Twitter. The first report came around 9 am UTC and lasted for about 5 hours. About 3/5th of the total reports were from mobile users, and the remaining was from the website. Twitter is yet to issue any statement for the same. However, we know that the main problems were the “Following” and “For you” feed not showing any tweets or content.

Could this be because the current employee count isn’t enough to manage the social media platform properly? Reports suggest that Elon Musk fired 200 more employees during the weekend. And since his takeover, the total employee count has been reduced from 7,500 to a mere 2,000. The ones that were let go this week were engineers, data scientists and product managers.

It is difficult to understand this because Twitter has currently been working on multiple features related to cryptocurrency. They also recently introduced the price search feature for crypto, which supported about 30 tokens.

Bluesky, Twitter’s decentralized alternative

Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, has been working to build a decentralized alternative to Twitter. This week the application has gone for beta testing, and only selected users via the invite link can access it for now. Cointelegraph reports that about 2000 users have downloaded the application since its arrival on the app store on 17th February. It is also not available on android right now.

There is another alternative to Twitter apart from Bluesky that also launched in 2023, called Damus. It is a messaging service built on the decentralized network Nostr.

What are your thoughts as Twitter faces an outage after Bluesky goes on beta testing? And do you think Twitter can be replaced, or is it too big to fail? Let us know in the comments below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

Also Read: Goldman Sachs is still open to crypto hires amid a massive cost-cutting.