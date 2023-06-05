Twitter Faces Steep Challenges as U.S. Ad Sales Plummet 59%

Internal projections indicate that the prominent social media network Twitter will continue to experience a sharp fall in its U.S. advertising revenue. The organization’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, faces a significant task as a result of this alarming trend. The essay will examine the effects of Twitter’s sharp decrease in ad sales, the reasons behind it, and any implications for the business and its advertisers.

The Dismal Numbers: Twitter’s Declining Ad Revenue:

According to internal papers obtained by The New York Times, Twitter’s U.S. advertising revenue fell by 59% from the same period last year, covering the five weeks from April 1 to the first week of May. Additionally, the business frequently missed its weekly sales forecasts, sometimes by as much as 30%. Internal records, as well as some current and former Twitter employees, claim that this dismal track shows no signs of quick turnaround.

Factors Contributing to the Decline:

The ad sales team at Twitter is alarmed by the increase in hate speech, pornography, gambling, and marijuana-related content on the site. Advertisers could be reluctant to link their brands to such divisive content, which would result in less money being spent on Twitter. According to the company’s forecast, U.S. advertising income will significantly plummet this month, with a weekly decline of at least 56% from the prior year.

Impact on Twitter’s Valuation and Advertisers:

Twitter’s valuation has dropped since businessman Elon Musk bought the company and made it private. Twitter’s worth has decreased from its initial estimate of $44 billion to roughly $15 billion. Major marketers like Apple, Amazon, and Disney have cut back on their platform expenditure. Advertisers’ concerns are a result of the unstable climate, inconsistent decision-making, and pervasive poisonous and misleading content. Large, specialised banner ads that are commonly purchased by well-known brands and placed on Twitter’s trends tab are frequently empty.

Twitter’s PR Missteps and Concerns:

Due to mistakes like wrongly awarding a gold tick mark to an account that posted racial insults, Twitter has experienced PR issues with large advertisers, like Disney. Ad agency executives have stated that they are reducing their expenditure on Twitter due to confusion over Elon Musk’s improvements to the platform, inconsistent support from Twitter, and the platform’s erratic and disorderly behaviour. Additionally, worries are raised by Musk’s divisive tweets, such as his comparisons of wealthy financier George Soros to the “X-Men” villain Magneto.

Potential Solutions and Return of Marketers:

Elon Musk has advocated adjacency controls, which let marketers prevent their advertising from showing up next to certain keywords or content, including his own tweets. While some advertisers are still wary, others are slowly coming back to the platform. Media-buying company GroupM has taken down its “high risk” flag on Twitter and urged customers to carry on with regular business. Twitter is also looking into automated techniques to make ad purchasing simpler. The business has seen expansion in formerly outlawed industries like online gambling and marijuana items. However, worries about adult content and the need for improved content regulation still exist among sales employees.

Conclusion:

The sharp decline in Twitter’s U.S. ad sales is a big obstacle for the newly appointed CEO, Linda Yaccarino. Given that 90% of Twitter’s overall revenue comes from advertising, the drop calls for immediate action. In addition to addressing issues with hate speech, pornography, and content that is debatable, the firm needs to win back the confidence of significant advertisers. Twitter may be able to stop the decrease and regain advertisers’ trust by putting adjacency rules in place, enhancing content monitoring, and providing improved assistance. Only time will tell if Twitter is able to overcome these obstacles and reestablish itself in the advertising environment.

