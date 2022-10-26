Twitter flares up with reactions as Kanye West exits the billionaire club.

Kanye West indeed has a knack for rubbing people the wrong way. The man’s intolerance to criticism, and his responses that border bullying is undoubtedly famous. At the moment, Kanye West is once again making headlines. The famous brand, Adidas has ended its partnership with Kanye West, pushing him out of the billionaire club. The man has lost a fortune, thanks to Adidas and several other partnerships that have dissolved in its wake. Looks like this is the perfect time for the famous Ye to do some good old retrospection, and master the art of thinking before acting. Read along to know more.

The End

On Tuesday, Forbes made it official that Kanye has lost his billionaire status in the wake of Adidas ending the partnership. In addition to this severe blow, several other deals falling apart including Gap might have had a detrimental effect on Kanye’s fortune, knocking him out of the billionaire club. According to the reports from Forbes, at the moment Kanye’s net worth is around $4oo million. Compared to his massive net worth a couple of years ago amounting to a whopping $1.3 billion, this is a major dip. Forbes states that most of Kanye’s riches at the moment are limited to selective sources that include real estate, liquid cash, his music catalog, and his less than 5 percent stake in Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand.

The anti-Semitic Remarks

Although the termination of the partnership resulted in a considerable loss of profits for Adidas, the brand is not going back on its decision, thanks to Kanye’s offensive and anti-semitic remarks that seem to get worse with time. Right after Adidas made the major decision, Gap and FootLocker followed suit stating that they don’t tolerate any form of racism or antisemitism.

“Foot Locker, Inc. does not tolerate any form of antisemitism or hateful and discriminatory behavior. While we remain a partner with Adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections – we will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops,” a Foot Locker spokesperson said.

Just like uncle Ben said to Peter Parker, “With great power comes great responsibility,” and if one fails to live up to that, and even sabotage the same, consequences will follow. Kanye West is the perfect example of that.

Responses On Twitter

Quite naturally, Twitter was crowded with reactions and responses following the termination of the partnership by Adidas. Kanye’s recent offensive comments created quite a stir and it looks like netizens are ready for a payback. Let us flip through a couple of them.

okay but forreal, the swift response to kanye’s antisemitism vs. the silence when he was tormenting the black community is reaaaaally something to witness. — CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) October 24, 2022

Well, better late than never.

FACT: Before Kanye West was "the face of Anti-Semitism," he was one of the hip-hop faces of misogynoir, anti-Blackness, Trumpism, and slavery-denial. And y'all still gave him contracts, documentaries, endorsements, clothing deals, and millions that became billions. Shame. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) October 25, 2022

There is still hope.

I am sure Kanye can still get a fashion deal with My Pillow. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 25, 2022

“kanye is just trolling it’s not like anyone takes him seriously lol” pic.twitter.com/jHKmFZVYXf — matt (@mattxiv) October 23, 2022

Kanye spent 20 years building one of the biggest empires in music and fashion and threw it all away bc he wanted to repeat Candace Owens talking points on tv — adam22 (@adam22) October 25, 2022

Now that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye West, it’s time for America to cut ties with the anti-Semitic White Christian Nationalist GOP. VOTE BLUE! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 25, 2022

Adidas didn’t drop Kanye West to stand against anti-semitism. They dropped him because their stock was falling hard and an analyst told them to in order to salvage their stock value they needed to drop him. Nothing heroic about what they did. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 25, 2022

white supremacists pretending to listen to kanye’s music now that he’s their new mascot pic.twitter.com/N1jnLDEdOM — matt (@mattxiv) October 24, 2022

Kanye would have been left alone if he would have stuck to the script &: – Rapped about killing people

– Promoted drugs

– Pushed vaccines for Pharma

– Got money to promote lockdowns for poor & middle class

– Pushed forced-masking propaganda that damaged millions of kids Get it? — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) October 25, 2022

Kanye should’ve just keep his big mouth shut and made music 🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lNqpnQDuZk — 💫 (@stunnnaboi) October 25, 2022