Twitter flares up with reactions as Parag Aggarwal takes over the CEO position from Jack Dorsey

Sandra Theres Dony
Trending
Parag Aggarwal

Twitter is busy talking about the new CEO of Twitter. Ever since Jack Dorsey stepped down as the CEO of Twitter after sixteen long years of equally successful and controversial reign, the spotlight is now on Parag Aggarwal, the next one who is going to be at the helm of Twitter. Aggarwal credentials are brilliant and his potential is attested by these words of Jack Dorsey himself,

“Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around. He’s curious, probing, rational, demanding, self-aware, and humble. He leads with heart, and soul, and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone-deep.”

It seems like the next leader of Twitter is equipped with some brilliant qualities that go with the definition of a leader. Only time can tell how Mr.Aggarwal will work his magic. However, the excitement surrounding his appointment as CEO is palpable as Twitter is brimming with reactions and responses.

Thumbs-Up To The New CEO!

Twitter is excited. Twitter is intrigued. And Twitter cannot stop talking about the new CEO. And when that happens, quite naturally the downpour of reactions and responses takes place. Among the plethora of responses, there was one in particular that captured special attention. This was from the tech mogul, Elon Musk who seemed quite impressed with Aggarwal being appointed as the CEO of Twitter. This is what he tweeted. Take a look.

Musk is right indeed. Because Aggarwal adds yet another name to the list of brilliant tech leaders of Indian Origin who seem to be taking up the centre stage these days. With Aggarwal, yet another name is added to the list that contains reputable names like Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Arvind Krishna, Shantanu Narayen, and Nikesh Arora. This is an indication of how the technology world is being coloured by the brilliant success of Indians who seem to be writing new stories of change and development. Parag’s appointment was already marked with the big green flag as the Twitter shares witnessed a spike of about 10 per cent following the news. Aggarwal will also become a part of the Twitter Board very soon.

Responses On Twitter

Quite naturally, Twitter has been brimming with reactions and responses following the appointment of Parag Aggarwal as the CEO. People are curious to know more about the new CEO. Let us flip through a few of the reactions and responses.

 

