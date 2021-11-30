Twitter flares up with reactions as Parag Aggarwal takes over the CEO position from Jack Dorsey

Twitter is busy talking about the new CEO of Twitter. Ever since Jack Dorsey stepped down as the CEO of Twitter after sixteen long years of equally successful and controversial reign, the spotlight is now on Parag Aggarwal, the next one who is going to be at the helm of Twitter. Aggarwal credentials are brilliant and his potential is attested by these words of Jack Dorsey himself,

“Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around. He’s curious, probing, rational, demanding, self-aware, and humble. He leads with heart, and soul, and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone-deep.”

It seems like the next leader of Twitter is equipped with some brilliant qualities that go with the definition of a leader. Only time can tell how Mr.Aggarwal will work his magic. However, the excitement surrounding his appointment as CEO is palpable as Twitter is brimming with reactions and responses.

Thumbs-Up To The New CEO!

Twitter is excited. Twitter is intrigued. And Twitter cannot stop talking about the new CEO. And when that happens, quite naturally the downpour of reactions and responses takes place. Among the plethora of responses, there was one in particular that captured special attention. This was from the tech mogul, Elon Musk who seemed quite impressed with Aggarwal being appointed as the CEO of Twitter. This is what he tweeted. Take a look.

USA benefits greatly from Indian talent! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

Musk is right indeed. Because Aggarwal adds yet another name to the list of brilliant tech leaders of Indian Origin who seem to be taking up the centre stage these days. With Aggarwal, yet another name is added to the list that contains reputable names like Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Arvind Krishna, Shantanu Narayen, and Nikesh Arora. This is an indication of how the technology world is being coloured by the brilliant success of Indians who seem to be writing new stories of change and development. Parag’s appointment was already marked with the big green flag as the Twitter shares witnessed a spike of about 10 per cent following the news. Aggarwal will also become a part of the Twitter Board very soon.

Responses On Twitter

Quite naturally, Twitter has been brimming with reactions and responses following the appointment of Parag Aggarwal as the CEO. People are curious to know more about the new CEO. Let us flip through a few of the reactions and responses.

Parag Agrawal, another INDIAN born American has taken over as CEO of Twitter. Google. Microsoft, they lead almost everything. So much to learn from India. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) November 29, 2021

Our profile of @paraga, Twitter's new CEO, who started as an engineer at the company in 2011 and worked his way to the very top. w/@MikeIsaac and @CadeMetz https://t.co/VcJD2QL3vu — o…k (@kateconger) November 29, 2021

PARAG AGRAWAL To succeed @jack as the CEO of @Twitter Another Indian name In the ever growing list of Global business leaders 🙂 Here’s a list of the others I’ve tried to compile over the years! @paraga 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/u2hXA5VBb1 — Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) November 29, 2021

Congratulations to our alumnus Dr. Parag Agrawal for being appointed the new CEO of Twitter. Dr. Agrawal obtained his https://t.co/KI2VMHsUbi. degree in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay in 2005. He started working at Twitter in 2011 & became the CTO in 2017.#iitb pic.twitter.com/A0yt37pfUR — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) November 30, 2021

Indian Origin Parag Agrawal to take over as CEO of Twitter. And now: Twitter- Parag Agarwal

Google – Sundar Pichai

Microsoft – Satya Nadella

IBM – Arvind Krishna

Adobe- Shantanu Narayen

VMWare – Raghu Raghuram pic.twitter.com/zItL2C96Bn — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) November 30, 2021

Parag Agrawal taking over as CEO of @Twitter has a lot of folks revisiting reasons why Indians head so many MNCs – education, brilliance, work ethic etc. We miss out one superpower behind this success – middle class Indian parents who sacrificed their own dreams for their kids. — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) November 30, 2021

Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (Congrats, @paraga!) — Patrick Collison (@patrickc) November 29, 2021

Have you ever thought about Caste privilege of those Indians? — Yash Meghwal (@YashMeghwal) November 29, 2021

One of the most educated nations on earth. — martin J mcmahon (@MartinJmcmah) November 29, 2021

Most of the Indians who make it this big are woke. — Arun Vishwanathan🌞| GTSR (@arunv2808) November 29, 2021

.@elonmusk 1.3 billion ‘likes’ on the way! — Pratyush Prabhakar (@pratyushpbk) November 29, 2021

If you compare CEO per capita graduate, IIT now beats Stanford & Harvard. — Anshu Sharma @ Re:Invent (@anshublog) November 29, 2021

All thanks to our visionary first PM Nehru 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/iqs2fT6TrA — PRANAY (@Pranay7even) November 29, 2021

Dawn of America. There is no use for india here. Wake up. Lol — MarketM@€€u (@kakakuk43296411) November 30, 2021

I think nothing too proud of it! end of the day it's all about USA! he's an American that's it. here people of India from childhood dream about the western as heaven! at a point in life, every Indian had thought if they could live in USA UK western. here we Indians lost the game. — Supratik Chaudhuri (@iamsupu) November 30, 2021

BREAKING: Twitter will get a new CEO, Parag Agrawal! Retweet if you want him to CONTINUE TWITTER’S BAN against Trump! 🤚 cc: @paraga @twitter — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 29, 2021