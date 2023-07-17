Twitter gets back online after a brief outage

In yet another major outage of Twitter on Sunday, over thousand users complained of issues regarding their inability to log in or use the microblogging site. The android and iOS users of Twitter application allegedly got errors and weren’t able to retrieve tweets. In a report by Downdetector, the outage was initially recorded at 7.55 PM last evening. However, the platform has yet not acknowledged the problem. The outage went on for a few minutes, and soon after the services were reinstated, quicker when compared to the last outage. Right now, the micro blogging platform is working normally.

The social media platform headed by Linda and owned by Ellen mask was down all over the world. According to several reports, more than 1000 people from all over the world have complained that The site was not accessible to them. The platform stated, “Cannot retrieve tweets at this time. Please try again later.”

The brief global outage comes a day after Elon Musk revealed the 50 per cent decline in Twitter’s advertising revenue along with a “heavy debt load”.

In his reply to a business advice given by a follower on Saturday, the billionaire Musk responded, “Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else.”

The tweet is conspicuously opposite to that of what he told the BBC in an interview last April, that the microblogging site is now “roughly breaking even“ and that the majority of old advertisers have returned to the platform.

The advertising revenue and has been a disputable issue at Twitter and the necessity to reach an uphill for the platform. Ever since Musk acquired the platform, a huge number of advertisers suspended advertising on Twitter as they were deeply concerned about the new owners content moderation policy, mass layoffs and unpredictability of the site’s future.

In a bid to re-attract advertisers to the platform, musk play the cards to replace himself with Linda Yaccarino – a notable marketing executive who formerly worked at NBC universal and is a known name in the advertisement world. Yaccarino’s arrival at Twitter indicated that advertisement revenue was still a priority for the microblogging site even though it’s trying hard to increase subscription revenue as well. In her welcome message, she mentioned that Twitter is looking forward to focus on content creation as well as strategic partnerships and is initiating talks with several political and entertainment figures.

It was reported by The New York Times that the advertising revenue generated from Twitter US from April 1 to May 1 declined 59% year over year. The statistics were supported by an internal presentation.

As of April 2023, only 43% of Twitter‘s primary 1000 advertisers were still advertising on the site, which is a major decline since the change of ownership.

In Twitter spaces Livestream events hosted by Musk along with Robert F Kennedy last month, Musk said, “It’s definitely been extremely difficult.”

Recently, Mark Zuckerberg launched Twitter‘s rival app Meta Threads and soon it achieved a benchmark of more than hundred million downloads in hardly a week post its launch, which multiplied Twitter’s suffering by tenfolds.

The Twitter owner owner is adding on new ways to cut down costs and see cash to the platform. His measures have ranged from the introduction of Twitter blue membership for verification of users to labelling tweet deck after a paywall.

Last week itself, the company revealed that the content creators would now be able to earn a small percentage of the site’s ad revenue – in a bid to persuade more creators to join the site. To avail the benefits, the creator must have Twitter blue and not less than 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the past three months.

