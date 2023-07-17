A Make-or-Break Period: How are banks doing in the Second-Quarter Results

The second quarter earnings reports from major banks have been released, showcasing a positive trend for the banking sector. The “too big to fail” banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo saw a surge in profits, reinforced by the continued upward trend of interest rates, which has been beneficial for many leading lenders.

Before the earnings season, analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods were concerned about the performance of these banks. The analysts predicted a 7% decline in earnings per share.

It was expected that the difficulty customers experienced due to rising prices and higher interest rates would make it hard to make deals in the banking sector. However, it seems that these worries didn’t materialize, and the initial outcomes have been positive.

While there has been a slight increase in net charge-offs compared to the previous year, bank executives assure that the levels are more in line with the pre-pandemic economy rather than a recessionary one.

Profits Fiasco

During this earnings season, JPMorgan saw an impressive 67% increase in profits year-over-year. This surge was partially attributed to its acquisition of First Republic Bank in May. Similarly, Wells Fargo’s profits climbed by 57%. Citigroup faced some challenges, with a 36% drop in profit, primarily due to a slump in deal-making rather than troubled consumers. Nonetheless, Citigroup’s results still surpassed analysts’ expectations.

The crucial focus for investors has been on net interest income, and the three banks performed well in this aspect, collectively earning $49 billion. The rise in interest rates has benefited lenders, allowing them to earn more interest on loans while facing minimal pressure to pay higher interest rates to depositors. As a result, both JPMorgan and Wells Fargo have revised their forecasts for net interest income upwards for the year.

However, executives are mindful that this favourable scenario for savers may not last indefinitely, as net interest margins have shown signs of compression. JPMorgan’s net interest margin ticked down to 2.62% from 2.63%, while Wells Fargo’s margin fell to 3.09% from 3.2%. Jamie Dimon, the chief executive at JPMorgan, acknowledged this during a call with analysts and noted that deposit betas are likely to increase.

Benefiting from the crisis

During the spring’s regional banking turmoil, large banks like JPMorgan were seen as havens, as customers sought the stability of bigger institutions amid the collapse of smaller banks like Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic. However, as the banking issues were mostly confined to a few institutions, larger banks have found themselves with reduced pricing power.

Despite successfully navigating the last three months, banks are facing regulatory challenges, as the Federal Reserve is insisting on increased capital requirements to buffer against potential crises. This may limit banks’ lending capabilities and their ability to return capital, potentially causing concerns within the sector. Customers might have to explore alternative sources of financing if banks face constraints in lending.

While bank investors may not be celebrating, they can find solace in the sector’s resilience. Despite regulatory headwinds, the banking sector has managed to perform satisfactorily. With continued favourable conditions, the banking sector can confidently face the future. On the other hand, alternative sources of financing, such as hedge funds, private equity, and private credit, are poised to benefit if banks find their lending abilities restricted.

