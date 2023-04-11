Twitter Inc. Merges with X Corp, Becomes Part of Elon Musk’s ‘Everything App’ Vision

Elon Musk’s X Corp has taken over Twitter Inc. as the first step towards creating an “everything app” similar to China‘s WeChat. After purchasing Twitter in October 2022, Musk discussed his plan to gradually transform the platform into an app device that could carry out multiple tasks under the X label. The merger between the two entities has yet to be officially announced, and it is not expected to have any immediate effect on Twitter’s operations. However, it marks a significant shift in the social media landscape and could provide the resources and expertise needed to revitalize the platform and make it more competitive.

According to a recent filing, Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. resulting in the former no longer existing. This move has not been publicly announced, and it is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the Twitter app or service. However, it is considered a first step towards Elon Musk’s vision of transforming Twitter into an “everything app” called X that could potentially compete with platforms such as China’s WeChat.

It is important to note that the merger does not guarantee the creation of the X app, and it may just be a way for Musk to establish a larger parent company named X that would have control over his various properties, including Tesla and Space X. It is also interesting to point out that the Twitter entity under X Corp. is now based in Nevada instead of Delaware, but any debts and legal issues previously faced by Twitter will still be carried over to the new X Corp.

It is worth mentioning that Musk was the original owner of the “X.com” domain, which he used for a payment service that was later merged into Paypal. He re-acquired the domain in 2017 for an undisclosed sum.

Despite the merger, Twitter is still operational as a social media platform, albeit controversial at times because of its content policies and who it allows or bans from using the platform. Many users, especially those in the tech community, have sought refuge from Twitter’s controversies by migrating to other platforms or quitting social media altogether. Although AppleInsider continues to maintain its presence on Twitter, we can also find it on other platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Mastodon.

