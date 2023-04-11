How To Get Started with Career Mode in EA’s PGA Tour

Embarking on your career as a professional golfer in EA Sports PGA Tour can be an exciting journey filled with challenges, achievements, and rewards. As you strive to build your legacy on the golf course, there are three main paths you can choose from: starting at the Amateur Championship, going through Qualifying School (Q-School), or jumping straight into the PGA Tour. Each path has its own timeline, and we’re here to break down how long Career Mode is in EA Sports PGA Tour.

If you decide to begin your career at the Amateur Championship, you have the opportunity to automatically qualify for both the Masters and US Open by winning the tournament. This means that from the time you start as an amateur, you will have gone through approximately 3 weeks of gameplay. It’s a relatively short period of time considering the potential rewards and the sense of accomplishment of advancing to prestigious tournaments early on in your career.

On the other hand, if you choose to go through Q-School, the timeline progresses a little differently. After successfully advancing past Q-School, you will start your journey on the Korn Ferry Tour, aiming to earn your PGA Tour card. The Korn Ferry Tour is a stepping stone towards the ultimate goal of playing on the PGA Tour, and it can take as little as 7 weeks to progress through it. However, if you don’t automatically qualify through the tour but qualify for the Korn Ferry Finals instead, that will add another 3 weeks to your timeline. Therefore, the Korn Ferry Tour and its Finals can set you back a total of 10 weeks in Career Mode.

Assuming you successfully earn your PGA Tour card, your career on the PGA Tour begins! Each PGA Tour season runs for a total of 32 weeks, during which you will compete in various tournaments and strive to earn enough points to qualify for the FedEx Cup and other prestigious tournaments, such as the Masters and US Open. Throughout your career, accumulating points through tournament success is crucial for advancing in your career and unlocking new opportunities.

One notable aspect of Career Mode in EA Sports PGA Tour is the absence of a time limit on how long you can play through your PGA Tour career. This means that you can continue to progress and compete in tournaments as long as you want, with no set end date. However, along the way, there will be optional challenges that you can complete to earn rewards such as clubs, attire, and other equipment. These challenges, including Course Challenge Objectives and Sponsor Challenges, are not mandatory to progress in your career, but they can help your golfer refine their skills and become a better player.

As you progress through Career Mode, it’s important to keep in mind that time management is crucial. With the different paths available and the various tournaments and challenges to complete, it’s important to plan your career strategy carefully to make the most of your time and opportunities. Focusing on improving your golfer’s skills through practice, training, and completing challenges can give you an edge on the golf course and help you climb up the ranks of professional golfers.

In addition to managing your time effectively, it’s also important to pay attention to your golfer’s attributes and equipment. Your golfer’s attributes, such as accuracy, power, and control, can be improved through training and practice, while equipment such as clubs and attire can be upgraded or unlocked through rewards from challenges or by purchasing them in the in-game store. Upgrading your golfer’s attributes and equipment can greatly impact their performance on the golf course and give you a competitive advantage.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that Career Mode in EA Sports PGA Tour is not just about individual achievements. Building relationships with sponsors can also play a significant role in your career progression. Sponsors provide opportunities for additional challenges and rewards, and meeting their expectations

