Starting from April 1, Twitter , which Elon Musk owns, will remove the “legacy” verified badges from individuals and organizations that were demonstrated under the company’s previous criteria. From now on, only paying customers will receive verified badges: blue for individuals, gold for brands, and grey for government organizations.

To maintain their verified status, businesses, nonprofits, and governments must pay $1,000 monthly in the United States. Additionally, there will be a $50 monthly fee for each affiliate subaccount, such as employees, brands, or divisions. According to an internal Twitter document, the company will exempt some organizations from paying the $1,000 monthly fee for verified status. This includes the 500 largest advertising clients and the 10,000 most-followed brands, companies, and previously confirmed organisations. The New York Times they reported this information.

Here is a list of some of the most-followed companies and brands on Twitter

Some of the most-followed companies, brands, and organizations on Twitter include @Twitter, YouTube, NASA, CNN, ESPN, the New York Times, the NBA, and the BBC’s breaking news account. According to analytics firm SocialBlade, Variety’s Twitter account, which has 2.9 million followers, currently ranks 2,739th in terms of followers on the platform.

When asked to comment on the new verification system, Twitter’s PR account sent an automated response that featured a poop emoji, which Elon Musk recently introduced. Musk has previously criticized Twitter’s old verification system, calling it “corrupt and nonsensical.” Elon Musk commented on Twitter’s new Verified Organizations subscription plan, quoting the @verified account’s tweet and stating that it is essential to confirm whether someone belongs to an organization to prevent impersonation.

The tweet also mentioned that several organizations, including sports teams, news organizations, financial firms, Fortune 500 companies, and nonprofits, have already joined Verified Organizations and listed their affiliated accounts publicly on their profiles.

Star Trek’s star expressed his disappointment with the micro blogging platform

William Shatner, an actor best known for his role in Star Trek, recently expressed his displeasure with Twitter’s decision to remove legacy blue checkmarks unless users pay for them. In response, Elon Musk tweeted that treating everyone equally is essential and that there shouldn’t be a different standard for celebrities. Last year, when author Stephen King also criticized Twitter’s move to paid verification, Musk said that the company needs to pay the bills somehow.

On Thursday, The New York Times it published a report claiming that Musk had attempted to meet with Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan to discuss the agency’s investigation into Twitter’s privacy and data-security practices. However, according to the report, Musk’s request was turned down. The article pointed out that it’s unusual for CEOs of companies investigated by the FTC to meet with any of its commissioners.