One can argue that right now, the most popular thing in the crypto space is NFTs. And Twitter plans to integrate NFTs with profile images. Recently Blockworks tweeted, saying that “Twitter is working on NFT Avatar view for Twitter Web.” There is no doubt that NFTs are here to stay and have become the new way to acquire digital art. So, its integration with Twitter will make life a lot easier for creators.

How does the integration work?

In the last few months, you must have seen a rise in animated profile pictures like monkeys, apes, and other weird yet beautiful images. Most of these users that have such profile pictures are in the crypto community. And it is probable that these users own these NFTs and have putten them up to showcase them. But this is not ideal as there is no guarantee that an image used by a user belongs to them. And secondly, downloading NFTs and putting them up is not authentic.

To change the same, Twitter is working on a direct link between NFTs and user profile pictures. One will be able to connect their wallet with Twitter and then have NFTs on the platform. Now, if a user takes advantage of this feature and links their NFTs, there will be an Ethereum checkmark on their profile, more like the verified tag on Twitter.

Other features

Apart from showcasing NFTs on one’s profile photo, Twitter will also be adding a collectible tab that will show all NFTs owned by a user on their profile. The integration of NFTs can also be expanded to the concept of a metaverse where the NFTs can be turned into virtual characters and interacted with. This will be a game-changer as the authenticity of the NFTs will make sure your character is unique in the metaverse.

Just like Twitter plans to integrate NFTs, so does Instagram. They might also add a collectible tab to their app for users to showcase their NFT collection. What do you think will be the future of NFTs on social media platforms? And will it help shape metaverse for the future? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Twitter makes a dedicated team to work on crypto and Dapps