Twitter Saga: Will Elon Musk create his own phone?

The new head of Twitter Elon Musk has been making several modifications in and around the platform that it is now difficult to track. Every day is a new day for Twitter. This week, Musk opened a poll over whether he should provide general amnesty to suspended accounts and even got into a public fight over FTX’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried owning a part of Twitter.

Now, billionaire Elon Musk is all prepared to make an alternative phone to compete against his rivals – Apple and Google. He said in a statement on Friday.

This statement came out when he responded to a tweet that was directed to him by Liz Wheeler, who is a conservative podcaster and former OANN host.

Wheeler tweeted on Friday afternoon that the new head of Twitter must make his own phone if someday Apple and Google decide to kick the Twitter app from their stores.

It can be a maybe since half of the globe is disappointed by the way Elon is taking over Twitter. This topic has been a hot topic lately after Musk decided to make Twitter a free zone platform to express oneself until it does not offend anyone or him.

“If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android,” Wheeler said on Friday. “The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?”

Three hours later, Elon replied to Wheeler that he will build his Alternative phone if the micro-blogging platform got banned from the Google play store and Apple app store, these two are the leading OS platform for mobile phones. In what might have been a tribute to Musk, who loves polling the public on Twitter, Wheeler had begun a poll of her own, raising a question to people if they would use a “tELONphone.”

In the poll at the time of publication “YES” was leading with 56.2% where 52,707 votes were cast.

“I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone,” Musk tweeted.

Earlier Apple and Google banned Parler from their stores for helping rioters plan their event. Though it was allowed later to Google and Apple App stores after making some changes. Both the mobile OS platform have policies that an app should follow and it shouldn’t contain any hate or discrimination speech, bullying, harassment, and asexually explicit content.

It also banned various apps which do not give data protection to their users. Kanye West who had a controversial background and legally changed his to Ye is discussing buying Parler.

Musk declared his intent to make build his own phone if Google and Apple ban from its app stores. But we should forget about that as he says a lot of things that don’t end up happening.

Three years ago he announced the Tesla Semi with a concept of a Semi truck that was powered by a battery that already lasted deadlines. In another statement, he proposed the idea of a CyberTruck that was declared to be bulletproof but turned out to be non-bulletproof.