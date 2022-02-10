Twitter separates from Mitto

After an intense controversy, Twitter informed Democrat US Senator Ron Wyden that it has decided to separate from Mitto. It has decided to transition away from using the European Technology’s services. Mitto provided the services of delivering sensitive passcodes i.e., two-factor authentication codes to its numerous users.

Twitter had been using the services of Mitto for a long time. It is a tech firm based in Switzerland, specialising in providing automated text messages that certain big companies utilise to send out messages. This, not only includes 2FA codes, but also promotion and appointment reminders as a part of its services.

The incident that motivated Twitter to make this decision was Mitto’s COO Ilja Gorelike allegedly selling surveillance technology firms’ accessibility to the networks in Mitto. This allowed them to track the users using their mobile devices. Additionally, Mitto was said to have operated a service that aided governments to secretly track mobile devices.

An old tweet by Mitto on Twitter:

It was suspected that the companies being aided by Mitto were in contract with the same. Apart from Twitter, this contributed towards other companies to cut ties with the European Technology. Messaging companies, such as MessageBird and Kaleyra have put an end to their commercial connection with Mitto, as of 2021.

Amidst the controversies, a representative of twitter denied to comment on the situation. On the other hand, a spokesperson of Mitto Ltd. stepped up to defend the Swiss technological firm.

He stated, “Mitto does not disclose information about its business partners, through any channel-official or unofficial.” He claimed that exchanges of this sort are generally mutual in nature, with the agreement of both parties to secure the privacy and integrity of each other.

A representative of the company had previously stated that they had no involvement in the business of surveillance. In turn, they had ordered an investigation within the firm. It was later reported that Ilja Gorelik had left the company.

Mitto is said to be in business with large telecommunication firms to deliver text messages to mobile phones in the world. However, it is rumoured to have involved exploitation of weaknesses in the event of a telecommunications protocol of the switchboard for the telecommunication industry, called ‘Signaling System 7′(SS7).

Apart from Twitter, various organisations such as WhatsApp, telegram, TikTok, Google and LinkedIn use Mitto’s services. The revelation of the happenings of Mitto Ltd. will aid towards these companies to take an informed decision about its future with the firm.