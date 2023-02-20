Twitter slashes its sales team even further following a drop in ad revenue.

It has been periods since Elon Musk took over Twitter and fired nearly half of the workforce in November 2022, causing a massive layoff wave in the global tech sector. Among the top executives who resigned was ad sales chief Robin Wheeler, and spending on advertising on Twitter fell by 70% in December 2022. Twitter reportedly decided to fire more people from its sales team after ad revenue fell even further in January. Although the exact number of sales professionals employed is unknown, the department employed 800 people as of last month.

The disclosed job cuts arrive after the sales staff was last reduced in November 2022, and are motivated by cost-cutting measures. In India, 90% of Twitter’s 200-person workforce has been laid off, and two out of three offices have closed. Despite being smaller than Google and Meta’s layoffs, Twitter laid off 4,000 people. This includes employees who were fired for publicly criticizing Musk and for a decrease in engagement with his tweets. Apart from Twitter, all of the major tech companies have joined the layoff wave, and while Apple has remained resilient, it has fired third-party contractors without hoping for their contracts to expire.

A Naukri.com survey found that there will be fewer layoffs in the first half of 2023, but that ‘IT roles and senior professionals will be the most impacted’. According to the survey, Indian employees are expected to receive significant raises this year, some by as much as 20%. According to data compiled by Layoffs. fyi, a website that has been tracking tech layoffs since March 2020, 297 tech companies laid off nearly 95,000 workers since the start of the year. If this trend continues, the industry could lose more than 900,000 jobs by 2023.

