Twitter slowdown – Elon Musk to pull all nighter at Twitter HQ

Twitter is working slowly in many countries and Elon Musk is going to pull an all-nighter. Yes, you heard it right.

As the Twitter app and online platform are suffering from a slowdown in various countries around the globe Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted that he is currently staying in the headquarters of Twitter and will continue to do so until the application is up and running perfectly everywhere.

Elon Musk also said that he will sleep at the headquarters if the need arises. A few hours ago Musk himself tweeted that the social networking platform was working slowly in many countries. He said that content loading time was 2 seconds in the United States while it was 20 seconds in India.

This is not the first time Musk has become famous for sleeping at the workplace. Earlier he had said that he used to sleep at the headquarters of Tesla Motors, an electronic vehicle manufacturer owned by him. Various news agencies have also reported experiences of Elon Musk sleeping at the headquarters of SpaceX, a space exploration company founded and headed by Musk.

Soon after his tweet, various Twitter users pointed out their experience with slowing Twitter. Most of them were pointing out the issue faced by the browser platform of Twitter.

Elon Musk also set off a full-fledged engineering and technical conversation regarding why Twitter was showing down in only some countries. Some users stated that there were a lot of unwanted features in the platform which is adding to the slowdown.

Elon Musk who became the owner of Twitter in October last week had decided to bring numerous changes to the workings of the platform. A few days ago, he tweeted that users will see a lot of “dumb” changes on Twitter in the coming few months as some unwanted features will be removed and some features will be added.

Apart from changes in the operations, Twitter a few days ago fired more than half of the entire workforce citing increasing costs and reducing revenue. High inflation and economic turmoil have resulted in expenses and costs skyrocketing for the social networking platform. Revenue streams are also drying up as various multinational conglomerates that used to advertise on Twitter have paused it since Elon Musk took over as owner.

Elon Musk blames social groups and activists for forcing companies to stop paid advertisements on Twitter. The company has been facing several difficulties financially and legally for the past few months which have drained off money.