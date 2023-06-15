Twitter sued for two $50 million by music publishers over huge copyright infringement

On Wednesday, The National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) Has notified that it is suing Twitter on behalf of 17 music publishers representing some of the most renowned artists in the industry. Filed in a federal court in Tennessee, the lawsuit accuses the company of fuelling “its business with countless infringing copies of music compositions, violating publishers and others Exclusive Rights’ under copyright law.”

The lawsuit also mention the list of 1700 or more songs which according to the publishers have been included in multiple copyright notices to Twitter but the company has not dealt with it. The complaint also asked the court to find Twitter for up to $150,000 for each violation.

The issue was prevalent prior to Elon Musk’s acquisition of the microblogging site in $44 billion deal in October last year. Citing anonymous Twitter employees, the New York Times reported that Twitter had denied a music licensing deal because of its high cost, Which according to the anonymous sources would have amounted to more than hundred million dollars per year. In March, The New York Times also reported that licensing deals between Twitter and three other major labels were halted after Musk’s takeover last year.

The lawsuit also mention Musk’s tweets – and how the improvement of Twitter blue package that has the ability to upload longer videos, has led to The upload of several movies and music videos. In the last few months copies of the movies like The Super Mario Bros. movie and Avatar: The Way of Water, were uploaded for hours before they were taken down by Twitter.

The complaint also mention some of Musk’s tweets as examples.

A users complaint stated that their account could be suspended after five copyrights notices, which Musk addressed that he was “looking into”. He also advised that they should “consider turning on subscriptions,“ which according to encourage them to pay Twitter to hide the infringing material so it couldn’t be flagged. As per another tweet, the Twitter owner tweeted that, “accounts engaging in repeated, egregious weaponisation of DMCA on Twitter or encouraging weaponisation of DMCA will receive temporary suspensions,“ he also claims that “reasonable media takedown requests are, of course, appropriate and will always be supported.”

Most of the complaint about the alleged infringement that Twitter has received is mainly due to music videos, videos of live music performances, and other video synchronised to copyrighted music. It alleges The microblogging platform of using those videos to improve its value by increasing the amount of time people spend on the platform. According to the NMPH, “Twitter has failed to remove infringing content once notified and has continued to assist known repeat infringers with their infringement”, without even threatening to suspend their accounts.

must be noted that many other social networks have broken deals with music publishers and labels subsequent to the lawsuit listing tick-tock, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat. In 2020, when a short dispute between Amazon owned Twitch and the music industry heated up, which resulted in the former to announce an agreement to “work together“ with the NMPA until September 2021. Not lately, other companies also decided to settle with an MPA over music copyright including Roblox and peloton.

Ever since the announcement of Linda Yaccarino as the new Twitter CEO, NMPA President David Israelite, tweeted to Elon Musk that their first priority should be “address the massive amount of unlicensed music on the platform,“ subsequent to a similar tweet from last year.

however, the social media platform has yet not reciprocated on the lawsuit, and former CEO Musk has been tweeting about Tucker Carlson and crime in San Francisco while the new CEO Linda Carino has not tweeted since she shared her first letter to Twitter employees.

