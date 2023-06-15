Reddit CEO Steve Huffman Urges Employees to Ignore Criticisms Amidst Blackout Crisis

In the midst of a blackout crisis, the CEO of Reddit Steve Huffman has urged employees to disregard the recent criticisms surrounding the company’s decision to monetize access to its data, assuring them that such criticism will eventually fade away.

In an internal memo, Reddit’s CEO, Steve Huffman, reassured employees that the recent crisis has not had a significant impact on the company’s revenue. He also mentioned that Reddit is keeping a close eye on the situation.

It’s worth mentioning that Steve underestimated the magnitude of the challenge faced by the company when he stated that only thousands of subreddits had made their accounts private, whereas the actual number is closer to 8000.

What is happening on Reddit?

As a form of protest against a recent business decision made by Reddit, close to 8000 Subreddits on the platform have collectively chosen to make their accounts private. The protest is led by numerous Reddit communities against the site’s recent changes to its API.

These changes will impact third-party apps, moderation tools, and research projects. The API enables developers to create their own clients, bots, and enhancements for Reddit, but the site has been slow to update its core product. Reddit’s new plan involves charging developers for API usage and restricting access to explicit content.

As part of the protest, participating subreddits are being made private for 48 hours. This action reduces Reddit’s traffic and visibility. Even some of the largest subreddits like r/gaming and r/aww are taking part in the blackout. The protesters aim to urge Reddit to recognize the value and contributions of unpaid moderators and users who play a vital role in making the site functional and diverse.

Reddit’s CEO told employees he isn't worried about the protests and black out of the site pic.twitter.com/aJI2IPhE9B — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 13, 2023

The CEO mentioned that a significant number of Subreddits that went private in the past few days are expected to be made public again by Wednesday. The CEO also stated that Reddit’s employees are currently working tirelessly to address the challenges faced by the infrastructure. They are actively engaging with stakeholders to resolve the ongoing crisis.

Additionally, the CEO mentioned in the memo that while third-party Reddit clients like Apollo and RIF intend to cease operations by the end of the month, Reddit is currently in discussions with some other clients.

The memo also stated that Reddit will make exceptions for apps focused on accessibility. As of now, agreements have been reached with RedReader and Dystopia.

What initially appeared as a short-term issue for Reddit, lasting for 48 hours, is now evolving into a long-term problem that affects their business model. Analysts and experts are keenly observing how Steve Huffman, who has been with Reddit since its inception, will navigate this crisis.

With his experience in tackling the various challenges the company has encountered in the past, there is anticipation regarding his approach to resolving the current situation.

About Reddit –

Reddit is a popular website that allows users to share and engage in discussions about various topics found on the internet. It was established in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Offering a range of features, including subreddits, karma, awards, coins, premium membership, chat, and live streaming, Reddit provides a diverse platform for online interactions.

Additionally, it is known for hosting AMAs (Ask Me Anything) with notable individuals who have made a significant impact. As one of the most widely visited websites globally, Reddit attracts a large audience of users.

