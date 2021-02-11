Twitter to be banned in India? Indian Government warns the micro-blogging network

The last few years have been eventful, to say the least. Some were great to witness, while for others, we were waiting for it to end soon. The world has swiftly transitioned to digital media and social networks, and Twitter is one of the most popular ones.

While the micro-blogging network is always in the news, but if given a choice, Twitter will most probably avoid being in the situation it’s stuck in right now. Dark clouds are hovering over the Jack Dorsey led social media network. There is also a possibility of Twitter being banned in India, as we saw #BanTwitter trending on Twitter. So, how did this happened?

Indian Government Vs. Twitter

Following the protest, which turned violent on Republic Day in India, the Indian government has ordered Twitter to ban over 1000 accounts. The Indian Government claims are pro-Pakistan and pro-Khalistan and are spreading rumors about the Indian Government and showing them negatively.

The major plot twist occurred when the Farmer’s protest in India, which has been going on for over 2 months, got International recognition due to the seven-word tweet from pop-star Rihanna.

The protest was also supported by Former porn star Mia Khalifa, Social activist Gretha Thunberg, American vlogger Amanda Cerny, Canadian poet Rupi Kaur, and other international celebrities.

As expected, Twitter was divided into two different sections. One that was busy safeguarding the nation’s pride as they didn’t like “Outsiders” commenting on “Internal matters,” while the other section thought that respecting fundamental human rights is a necessity and hence, everyone should collectively lend their support to ensure that peaceful protests can take place and they are provided the necessary amenities. Naturally, due to all this, a large section tweeted against the Indian Government. Even the UN Human Rights came in support to allow peaceful protest –

#India: We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing #FarmersProtests. The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. It’s crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all. — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) February 5, 2021

Indian Government’s demand –

The Modi Government right way demanded Twitter to ban around 1178 accounts. As they stated, such handles should not be allowed to spread inflammatory “farmer genocide” hashtags. Twitter initially refused to comply by saying that as a platform for different voices and opinions. It also stated that the community believes in free speech. Entirely abolishing all the accounts suggested by the Centre will not be justifiable.

“Following the reports of violence in New Delhi in recent weeks, we wanted to share a granular update on our proactive efforts to enforce our rules and defend our principles in India. Twitter exists to empower voices to be heard, and we continue to make improvements to our service so that everyone — no matter their views or perspective — feels safe participating in the public conversation.” – Twitter in it’s blog

This irked the Indian Government, which worsened the scenario leading to #bantwitter and a possible arrest of Twitter executives in India for not complying with the direct government orders under Section 69A of the IT Act. Following the warning by the government, Twitter has now banned more than 500 accounts.

Discussion in Progress –

The Twitter executives have also met with the Union IT secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney regarding the same. The IT secretary said that the commands must be obeyed immediately. If they are executed days later, it becomes meaningless. He also stated how the Indian Government was disappointed with the Twitter leadership in handling the matter.

Conclusion

The whole episode also led to the #bantwitter trend on Twitter. How ironic, eh? Can you imagine Twitter being actually banned in India?

#BanTwitter is Trending on Twitter It Self 😂 pic.twitter.com/B1tSiTPB3J — Ruchit Kukadiya (@ruchitkukadiya) February 10, 2021

People at Twitter headquarters now after seeing the #BanTWITTER trending again 😂 pic.twitter.com/CfjtmviS9T — Journalist, Activist, Politician (Nishtha) (@_Nishhhh_) February 10, 2021

The Fact that twitter is allowing #BanTWITTER to trend on it’s Platform shows how much they value the importance of Free Speech! Appreciate! — Manish Bagul (@bagulmanish) February 10, 2021

Parallely, we also witnessed a rise in the Indian app, Koo, hailed as the Indian-Twitter. It will be interesting to see how Twitter will turn the tables and solve this issue with the Indian Government.

Will Twitter be banned in India? or will it be able to find a solution for this? Let us know what you think about the whole situation?