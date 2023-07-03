Twitter to Introduce Extended Video Upload Feature, Allowing Users to Share Videos Over 3 Hours Long

In a recent interaction on Twitter, Elon Musk, the owner of the popular micro-blogging platform, hinted at an upcoming feature that will allow users to post videos exceeding the current time limit of 2 hours.

The conversation began when American comedian and podcaster Theo Von tweeted, “Comedy is legal on this platform!” Musk, known for his witty remarks, responded to Von’s tweet, sparking a discussion about video length on Twitter.

Lex Fridman, host of the renowned Lex Fridman Podcast, who had recently shared a video of himself practicing jiu-jitsu with Musk, chimed in as well. Fridman expressed his excitement, stating, “Nice. It would be great to be able to upload 3+ hour podcast videos, with timestamps/chapters. PS: Theo is awesome.” Musk, always open to new ideas, replied, “Coming.”

The potential to upload videos longer than 3 hours on Twitter garnered attention from the platform’s users, who eagerly shared their thoughts. One user pleaded, “Meme editor. Elon. C’mon, give us give us.” Another user expressed frustration with the current upload process, saying, “Can you make the uploading time faster… I’ve been trying to upload a 5-minute video, and it still takes like 10 minutes to post.”

Back in May, Musk had already introduced the ability to upload 2-hour videos (8GB) for Twitter Blue Verified subscribers. As part of the change, the Twitter Blue page was revamped, and it was announced that the video file size limit for paid users had been raised from 2GB to 8GB. However, despite these modifications, the maximum upload quality remained capped at 1080p.

The possibility of extending video lengths on Twitter is an exciting development for content creators, particularly podcasters and those who produce long-form videos. With the ever-growing popularity of podcasts and the increasing demand for immersive video content, this update could empower users to share in-depth discussions, interviews, and engaging conversations without worrying about time constraints.

As the dialogue between Elon Musk, Theo Von, and Lex Fridman unfolds, it is evident that Twitter aims to support the creative endeavors of its users by facilitating the sharing of longer videos. While the exact release date of this feature remains unknown, the prospect of uploading videos over 3 hours long will undoubtedly provide a new avenue for expression and connection within the Twitter community.

As Twitter explores the possibility of allowing users to upload videos longer than 3 hours, it reflects the platform’s commitment to enhancing the user experience and catering to the evolving needs of its diverse user base. The increasing demand for long-form video content, such as podcasts, educational videos, and live streams, has prompted Twitter to consider expanding its video capabilities.

With the rise of podcasting as a popular form of entertainment and information-sharing, the ability to upload extended podcast episodes directly to Twitter could be a game-changer for podcast creators. Currently, podcasters often rely on external platforms or services to host and share their longer episodes, which can create fragmentation and limit discoverability. By enabling users to upload lengthy podcasts natively on Twitter, the platform could become a one-stop destination for both short-form and long-form audiovisual content.

Furthermore, the inclusion of timestamps and chapters, as suggested by Lex Fridman, could significantly enhance the user experience, making it easier for viewers to navigate through lengthy videos and locate specific sections of interest. This feature would be particularly beneficial for educational content, interviews, and panel discussions, where viewers often prefer to skip to relevant sections or revisit specific segments.

Allowing users to upload videos longer than 3 hours also opens up new possibilities for livestreaming events, conferences, and performances directly on Twitter. Currently, live video streaming on the platform is limited to a maximum duration of 4 hours. Extending this limit would provide more flexibility and enable users to capture and share complete experiences without interruptions.

While Twitter’s previous update increased the video file size limit for paid users, it is worth considering the potential impact on non-paying users. It remains to be seen whether the extended video upload feature will be available to all users or reserved for premium subscriptions. Striking a balance between providing additional value to paid subscribers and maintaining accessibility for all users will be crucial for Twitter’s decision-making.

In conclusion, the prospect of Twitter allowing users to upload videos over 3 hours long is generating excitement and anticipation among content creators and consumers alike. This feature has the potential to transform the way users engage with video content on the platform, empowering creators to share in-depth discussions, thought-provoking podcasts, and immersive experiences. As Twitter continues to evolve and adapt to the evolving media landscape, the introduction of extended video uploads could mark a significant milestone in the platform’s quest to offer diverse and engaging content to its global community.

