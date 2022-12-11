Twitter to sell home equipment, bid starts at $25

Twitter is trading its memorabilia, a host of kitchen devices, and tools of workout from the center in San Francisco at a giant auction that is scheduled for the coming month.

The auction handler Heritage Global Partners said that on 17 January, the bidding will stretch out for “surplus office assets” which is over 200 items comprising of coffee makers, desks, and chairs. According to the website BidSpotter, the bid will start on Pacific Time, January 17 at 7 am and conclude on January 18 at 10 am.

The company has also chosen to put a Twitter bird statue and an “@” shaped planter on sale where the bid opens at $25 for each piece.

Many kitchen appliances were promoted in abundance. A pizza bake oven, beer dispenser, and automatic slicer were some items available to buy. The bidding of the goods will start between the price of around $25 and $50 on all.

Twitter is also selling off much electronic equipment on auction including Laser projection, Apple desktops, 55-inch digital whiteboards, and countless other refined gadgets.

But the auction is not related to the finances of the company as cleared out by Nick Dove in an interview with Fortune who is a representative at HGP. He also said that those who thought that way was “moron”.

“They’ve sold for 44 billion, and we’re selling a couple of chairs and desks and computers,” a representative for the company told Fortune magazine.

“So if anyone genuinely thinks that the revenue from selling a couple of computers and chairs will pay for the mountain there, then they’re a moron,” they added.

After acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk is constantly making several changes in many different internal sectors and features, from work culture to content management team. The picture of Twitter conference rooms changed into bedrooms and sofas converted into a bed which indicates that the employees were made to stay in the office. Photos have been surfing all over social media.

The bedrooms appear to have “bright orange carpeting, a wooden bedside table and what appears to be a queen bed, replete with a table lamp and two office armchairs just begging for convivial workplace collaboration”.

Even Musk himself said quite a few times till now about crashing at Twitter Headquarters

Staff working under Musk at Twitter have many times complained about their work becoming much more brutal. As he has implemented an ultimatum for employees to commit themselves to a hardcore work culture or leave the platform which resulted in the resignation of thousands of employees.