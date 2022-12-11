Elon threaten Twitter staff for revealing confidential information

Elon Musk, who is known for his free speech policy, has threatened the staff of Twitter for leaking confidential information about the company to the media.

The new proprietor of the social media company, who has constantly advocated free speech absolutism and contended “transparency is the key to trust” and that “sunlight is the best disinfectant” has instructed staff to sign a document acknowledging the warning, according to reporting from Platformer managing editor Zoe Schiffer.

“As evidenced by the many detailed leaks of confidential Twitter information, a few people at our company continue to act in a manner contrary to the company’s interests and violation of their [nondisclosure agreement],” the message reads, according to the report.

“This will be said only once: if you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept liability to the full extent of the law [and] Twitter will immediately seek damages,” it continues.

The world’s richest person reportedly summed up that “breaking your word by sending detailed info to the media … will receive the response it deserves.”

As praised by the conservatives as evidence of a plot against them, “The Twitter Files” included some choosy emails and internal records about the company’s progress and services on content moderation and accounts that come into conflict with the company’s terms and conditions.

The posts however lacked some crucial context and alleged that the company plotted to censor right-wing accounts to gain attention politically.

But they revealed what the company has stated about its moderation policies for years while illustrating the identical phenomenon they contend to criticize: weaponizing social media platforms for partisan ends.

Some of their releases to a chosen group of writers who trickled out selected conclusions in a series of Twitter threads also seemed to reflect Elon Musk’s policy of “freedom of speech, not freedom of reach.”

The company on 30 November stated in a statement that “none of our policies have changed,” but its policy enforcement relies on “de-amplification of violative content: freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach”.

Recently, the new CEO is facing another suit in court after two women registered a suit stating that his new company disproportionately targeted women employees as the platform saw a massive layoff of women.

The suit filed in US District Court in San Francisco stated that Twitter terminated 57 percent of its women workforce as compared to 47 percent of male workers.

Moreover, it alleged that inequality was seen more in engineering jobs where 63 percent of women lost their careers compared to 48 percent of men.

It accused the company of violating state laws on the grounds of discrimination against women in the workplace.