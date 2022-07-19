Twitter Town hit with ‘Venmo Me’ requests

Twitter is no stranger to bizarre trends and even more bizarre news. Given the fact that every quirk takes the form of a trend on Twitter, this is only natural. The latest trend on Twitter that has got us wondering about the unique wiring of human brains is the ‘Venmo Me’ requests. Well, people are totally unabashed as they seek some dollars from fellow Twitter users for the oddest of reasons. And conveniently, Venmo Me has become the euphemism for asking for money. Well, Venmo offers you an option, why refuse it. As appalling as it might sound, the fact remains that Twitter trends never fail to surprise us. Hence, all we can do is go with the flow. Who knows, perhaps the Venmo Me trend would even be a measure of Twitter Town’s magnanimity.

Venmo Me?

There was a time in the past when humans practiced the barter system. And now we have humans unabashedly asking for money. We are yet to decide whether this is a good sign or bad because this simultaneously seems like putting unwavering faith in the generosity of the human mind, and a work of overactive brain cells. The former or latter, we already have Venmo Me trending on Twitter. Let us take a look at the wonderfully bizarre requests.

If you would like to help me pay for basic things like transportation, groceries and some utilities, I could really use that help as I work to get myself through school and life. Help can be sent to $Xenolegend on cashapp or xenolegend on Venmo. I have PayPal too. Thank you. ✊🏽 — This Nigga Spittin (they/them) ☭ (@MarxIsMyNigga) July 18, 2022

Desperation at its finest or boldness at its finest. You choose.

Perhaps it is time for us to join the trend as well

#VenmoMe of course everyone needs it but these 6 months have been the worst. This would help tremendously pic.twitter.com/vbpbVZ4BAh — Ashley Timari (@ashtimari) July 19, 2022

Staying single is not a bad idea after all. Perhaps this is the universe telling you.

#VenmoMe I definitely want to get married but can't afford it 😆 pic.twitter.com/VkMtfz7Pu8 — Brandon Jackson (@jacjack202) July 19, 2022

Well, a little bit of disappointment every now and then is healthy

#Venmome if I don’t wake up tomorrow morning with some good luck from @Venmo I will be very disappointed. pic.twitter.com/HdkfAt5Pvb — Kay ❥ (@Kaymoyerxo) July 19, 2022

‘Pretty Please’ is a good enough reason

Some might counter that with the question, “Why should we” LOL

I always do these and never win hopefully you guys me pick me this time 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 @Venmo #VenmoMe pic.twitter.com/M1DpLESlrn — Jay✌️ (@Lex_2993) July 19, 2022

i’m planning my wedding right now and have 3 coming up to attend!! help me spoil all the brides 🥲💗💍💒 #VenmoMe pic.twitter.com/76s7UbLUjb — kate hunter (@kate3lizabethh) July 19, 2022

Appreciation is a good virtue.

Here is a viable solution from a fellow user who clearly seems exasperated

Must have been really hard finding that touching caption.

Maybe we should stop attending weddings

Yes, weddings definitely take a toll on the @Venmo balance!😢

Thank you! #VenmoMe

My Venmo: SFDemming pic.twitter.com/gTobND0tTu — SF Demming💖🐾💜🍀 (@SFDemming) July 19, 2022

Well. The frustration is understandable.

Begging for money on Twitter is the biggest cringe moment I’ve ever experienced. People really need to get a life. They think they’re owed things without working for them? I hate my generation. Very lazy and entitled. #genZ #VenmoMe — Davidé (@david__dennison) July 19, 2022

Blessing, yes, you might have a chance at that. But the money, that is doubtful.

We never run out of choices. How comforting

#VenmoMe or just Cash app me please 😆 — Naimo The Narrator (@KingNaimo) July 19, 2022

Now that’s just sad

If only making money was that easy