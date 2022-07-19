VRA trends on Twitter

Crypto is all set to take center stage on Twitter yet again. Or so it seems from the good fortunes of VRA aka Verasity. The relatively good performance VRA has been putting up is diminishing the ominous fears and uncertainties which have been looming large in the crypto domain for the past few months. Whether this is a temporary calm before the storm or a reliable change of scene is another question altogether. For now, Twitter town is busy applauding and supporting VRA and it has found its place on the trending list. Only time can confirm the veracity of Verasity. Till then, we will take the road Twitterati takes every time crypto bags the spotlight.

Time To Shine?

Veracity began its journey back in 2018. It is the brainchild of a group of video and media industry professionals. Mark R.J is the captain of the ship and it aims to reduce ad fraud while also enhancing engagement. The core principles of this extended version of the gaming blockchain system are rather noble. It underscores the importance of a fair system that allows developers to earn. At the same time, it fosters an environment where the advertisers can gain real value over the ad spent. The VRA token is powered by the Ethereum blockchain and there are a couple of reasons why this is a favourable choice for crypto enthusiasts. First and foremost, the patented Proof-of-View system offered by the token helps in dealing with video advertising and NFT fraud. In a field, characterized by risk and uncertainty, a little bit of safety and certainty are always welcome. Another major highlight of the VRA token is that it could bridge the gap between esports fans and the crypto industry. At present, VRA is considered to be a great and reliable long-term investment. And the recent developments might just be in its favor.

In the last 24 hours, VRA is up by 41.23 percent. If that is not enough, VRA is the #1 traded token on KUCOIN exchange today. This explains the excitement on Twitter which has rocketed VRA to the trending list. Let us flip through a couple of reactions and responses on Twitter to get a better picture.

Great to see $VRA as the #1 traded token on @kucoincom exchange today! Kucoin is one of our most important exchanges and a huge source of liquidity for $VRA!📈#crypto #Verasity #cryptocurrency pic.twitter.com/yNhLrIBnK3 — Verasity (@verasitytech) July 19, 2022

$VRA is fine and will always be fine . Next bull cycle is gonna be amazing — I B R A ©️ (@v88vnn) July 19, 2022

Time for some victory bgm.

When graphs don’t disappoint you

It is not a bad thing to aim high.

Today, $VRA showed some strength. Just wait until we are in a bull market. Then $VRA will explode with destination Mars 🔥🚀@verasitytech 💯 pic.twitter.com/vq4JK4IpkK — Erwin (@CryptoErwinNL) July 18, 2022

Well, if it is any consolation, the underdogs have the tendency to emerge gloriously victorious in the end.

I’ve been telling you about $VRA since April 2021. In my honest opinion #Verasity is one of the most undervalued projects in crypto!@verasitytech 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/d9woUR1o1s — Erwin (@CryptoErwinNL) July 17, 2022

When crypto inspires you to quote lines from movies. That’s when you know you are in deep.

$VRA potential is insane. And thos are only US numbers. https://t.co/Wn3sEHCGft — Francesco VET, VRA, PYR, CNS, XPR, CSC enthusiast (@Frances59865568) July 15, 2022

After 3 hours, #Verasity $VRA is still trending. 🔥🚀🚀 Let's keep the same intensity every single day Verasians!!! pic.twitter.com/U9NsF0HPiP — 🅿️inoy Crypto.VRA 👑 🇵🇭 (@pinoyverasian) July 18, 2022

#Verasity is out hunting bears$VRA It's only the beginning — Mick Reade (@mickreade) July 19, 2022

Crypto enthusiasts do have a lot of optimism to spare