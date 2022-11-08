Twitter will be delaying badge changes until after the U.S. midterm elections

According to an article by a news panel. Twitter is delaying the delivery of verification checkmarks to users of its new $8 monthly subscription. Until after Tuesday’s midterm elections.

A request for comment from Twitter did not immediately receive a response.

Tuesday’s midterm elections in the United States will determine whether President Joe Biden’s Democrats or the Republicans take control of Congress.

A week after Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion, the authentication process changed. Twitter upgraded its app in the Apple App Store on Saturday, introducing an $8 fee for blue check verification marks.

According to Twitter’s head of safety and integrity, Yoel Roth, the firm recently fired off 50% of its workforce, including trust and safety team members.

Elon Musk has directed Twitter’s teams to find up to $1 billion in yearly infrastructure cost savings.

According to a news panel and two people with knowledge of the matter. Twitter will wait until after Tuesday’s midterm elections to roll out verification checkmarks. The verification badge will cost $7.99 that is almost $8 per month for subscription service.

The paid verification method is now a part of Twitter Blue, the website’s subscription service, the business had stated in notes that came with a fresh update to the Twitter app on Saturday.

“Power to the people,” the announcement said. “Your account will get a blue check mark, just like other celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”

Twitter users expressed concern about the verification badge

However, many Twitter users and staff members expressed concern that the new pay-for-play badges could lead to confusion ahead of Tuesday’s elections because users could easily create verified accounts.

The concerns raised were that those accounts could come as President Biden or as lawmakers or news organizations and publishing false information about voting results. This could sow discord. One Twitter employee questioned why the social network was “making such a risky change before elections, which has the potential of causing election interference.”

On Sunday, a manager involved in the verification badge project made his statement. He said, “we’ve made the decision to move the launch of this release to Nov. 9, after the election.”

A request for comment from Twitter’s communications team, nearly eliminated, took time to fulfill it. On Tuesday’s election day, Nov. 9, many contests can still be up for grabs once the results are counted.

However, not many people enjoy the concept of paid verification. Elon Musk and other well-known people have engaged in heated debates and comments about the concept. However, Elon Musk’s friend Sriram Krishnan has backed the choice.