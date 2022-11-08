Jack Dorsey mentions Twitter’s use of trackers but apologizes after netizens point out that they were added earlier.

Jack Dorsey, the creator of Twitter, implied on Monday that the social media site added trackers when Elon Musk became the business’s new owner.

Jack Dorsey implied on Monday that the social media site added trackers when Elon Musk became the business’s new owner. In a tweet, he stated, “These tracking additions when sharing a tweet are a step backwards. Nothing needed after the ‘?’”. The archive of the tweet can be accessed here.

With Musk in charge of the platform’s operations, Jack Dorsey stated that it is headed in the wrong direction. Moreover, he said that the expanded tracking of Twitter users is threatening people’s privacy.

these tracking additions when sharing a tweet are a step backwards nothing needed after the ? pic.twitter.com/v7eCFaAT99 — jack (@jack) November 7, 2022

Online users quickly brought up the trackers, who noted that they existed before Elon Musk bought Twitter. April King, a staff security engineer at Dropbox, reposted a tweet from April 7 of this year in which she expressed dissatisfaction with the tracing tokens.

“Really annoyed that @twitter added what is (presumably) a tracking token every time you share a tweet now. Makes all my messages look long and ugly, or requires a bunch of pointless busywork,” she tweeted back.

these were added while you were on the board of directors, they are not new: https://t.co/E3K6TFDnYm — April King 🌀 (@CubicleApril) November 7, 2022

The trackers were first made public when Jack Dorsey was a member of the Twitter Inc. board of directors, and April King noted that they might have been created when he was the company’s CEO.

Several controversies began controversies over Jack’s comment on Twitter

Joshua Steinman, a cybersecurity expert, wrote a thorough thread in July on Twitter’s trackers, even though Elon Musk only recently acquired the business at the end of October.

He emphasized how the social networking site monitored each unique device and shared a specific tweet. To prevent tracking information from being shared when links are shared offline. Steinman advised removing every tracking parameter that came after the ‘?’ in the tweet.

I did some technical digging and this is what I figured out about them https://t.co/9Zfm2IYU9m — joshua steinman (🇺🇸,🇺🇸) (@JoshuaSteinman) November 7, 2022

Another Twitter user tweeted, “Not sure when you woke up, but those have been there pre-Elon.” It was only then Jack conceded that he was aware of the truth. Yes I know,” Jack Dorsey confirmed.

Jack apologized after netizen pointed out the earlier addition

Another user emphasized, “Been like this for months. Not a new addition.” Jack Dorsey finally realized that he could not further continue his insinuations about the new owner of Twitter. “Apologies,” he said.

Elon Musk stated on Monday that his goal is to make the microblogging platform an accurate source of information.’ You can access the tweet’s archived version here.

“Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission,” stated Twitter’s new CEO and owner.