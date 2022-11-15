Since Elon Musk took over as CEO of Twitter, there have been a lot of changes. These include paid verification, widespread terminations, suspending accounts used for impersonation, and other actions. The newly appointed CEO of Twitter has now disclosed a significant change to the microblogging service.

The label, which appears on the user’s tweet immediately next to the time and date, now states “Twitter for iPhone” and “Twitter for Android.” Musk claims that the social media platform will no longer display this information. Musk continues, “It is a waste of screen space. The source labels on tweets aid users in understanding how a message was published, claims Twitter’s support centre.

The Twitterati may take a sigh of relief at this new function. However, brands and product ambassadors have regularly been caught in the act, especially those from Android.

A number of businesses, including Huawei, Samsung, and Google, have come under fire for using the “Twitter for iPhone” logo on their iPhones to promote their goods.

This is rapidly picked up by readers, which may cause awkward circumstances. For example, gal Gadot, a Hollywood actress, was observed using an iPhone to tweet about the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro in 2018.

In the same year, Anushka Sharma advertised Google Pixel phones using an iPhone. In addition, a tweet regarding the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event was discovered to have been sent from an iPhone by Samsung Mobile US last year.

The idea of Twitter removing the label is uncertain

Musk’s elimination of the “Twitter for iPhone” title will greatly diminish the enjoyment for watchers and tech enthusiasts. Positively, the proposed adjustment will protect brands from unpleasant circumstances. When Twitter plans to remove the labels is still being determined.

The 51-year-old billionaire previously tweeted various country-specific Twitter feed loads and refresh times. “Same app in US takes ~2 secs to refresh (too long), but ~20 secs in India, due to bad batching/verbose comms. Actually, useful data transferred is low,” he wrote.

Musk commented, “In some parts of the world, refresh takes 30 seconds,” in response to a user, Abhishek Prakash. Prakash agreed that Twitter is slow in India and added that the load here is often 10-15 seconds.

The Tesla CEO has been actively tweeting and responding to user postings ever since he assumed control of the social media network.

In another development, Musk added the words “By the People, For the People” to the statement “Twitter is All the News.” The social media platform experienced a number of changes after Musk bought it. For example, previously free Twitter blue tick verification will now run you $8 per month. It costs users in India 719 rupees a month, or about $8.