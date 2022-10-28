Twitterati reacts as Parag Agrawal and Ned Segal leaves San Francisco HQ

It looks like the ‘Chief Twit’ has already taken over the steering wheel at Twitter. As the long-drawn battle between Twitter and Musk comes to a dramatic end, there are some packings and unpacking happening at the Twitter Head Quarters. There are people leaving, and some coming in (with a sink no less). Reports suggest that the Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal, and the finance chief, Ned Segal have left the company’s San Francisco headquarters. This means that Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter, and netizens are beyond excited. Because, it is a fact well known that whatever Musk touches turns into dramatic gold. Read along to know more.

Entries And Exits

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Elon Musk has a history of hostility, and it seems like the bitter chord between the two is still the very same. Looks like Musk’s first step after taking charge of Twitter was to remove all possible barriers. If the reports are to be believed, in addition to Parag Agrawal and Ned Segal, the head of legal policy, trust and safety, Vijaya Gadde was also sacked.

Friday was the deadline for Musk to complete the $44 billion deal. The alternative was a legal battle with the company, and Musk has indeed chosen wisely. Musk confirmed the completion of the deal through a tweet. Take a look.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

It was back in the month of April that the whole Twitter vs Musk saga commenced when the company accepted Musk’s proposal to buy the social media service and take it private. Soon enough things took a sharp turn as Musk backed out of the deal alleging that the company failed to provide adequate and relevant information regarding the number of fake and spam accounts on the platform. Twitter was not read to bow head in defeat. Things took a legal turn as the company sued Musk for refusing to “honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.”

As the legal road became more complicated, Musk finally had a change of heart in October, declaring that he was willing to go forward with the deal. And now the dramatic saga has touched the finish line with Musk finally taking charge as the head of Twitter. The departure of the CEO and CFO of Twitter following Musk’s ascension to throne undoubtedly caused ripples on Twitter. Let us flip through a couple of reactions and responses.

