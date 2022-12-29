Twitter’s global outage sparks memes galore. Laughs guaranteed

Things have not been so upright for the micro-blogging site Twitter since Elon Musk announced that he was taking over. After the mass global lay offs of employees as well as top executives, people were sympathetic to the number of skilled staff working day and night to keep the site up and working. But, it looks like the lack of workforce has affected Musk’s ‘free speech podium’.

Several users complained about not being able to sign in to their Twitter accounts earlier today. Some were greeted with the message that Twitter had exceeded its capacity. Since this is the third outage suffered by the site since Musk’s takeover, users didn’t waste much time slamming the Tesla chief for making eccentric and rash decisions.

From dissing the new employees to guessing how the old employees might be feeling, the memes were plenty. We have compiled some hilarious posts for you to check out.