Twitter’s New Policy is to Follow and Question Science: Elon Musk

Ever since Elon Musk became the new chief of Twitter, he has constantly remained in the news for his social media presence. Now Musk has come up with Twitter’s new policy to question science. The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk says “New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science,” he wrote, adding, “Anyone who says that questioning them is questioning science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist.”



Twitter has come across many changes in 2022 since Tesla’s CEO acquired the giant social media platform. A wave of hate comments has come after the new chief of Twitter, Elon Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde just after closing the deal. Twitter job layoffs have affected many employees. Musk has managed to be under the spotlight over his tweets, new announcements, and several major tweaks to the platform’s policy.

Recently Elon Musk has conducted a poll on whether he should step down as head of Twitter and now Musk is in Search of a CEO who runs the social media platform smoothly. Elon musk said, “The question is not finding a CEO, but finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive.” The Twitter CEO recently conducted a poll on the platform, asking users whether he should step down as the CEO. As the ‘yes’ votes raced past the ‘nays’, Musk said: “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.” He opened up about his promised resignation and tweeted, “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Subsequently, the multi-billionaire said, he will only run “the software and servers’ teams”.