Twitter’s reaction to Musk’s poll asking if users wanted an edit button

Srestha Roy
News

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc, conducted a Twitter poll on Monday, asking people if they wanted an edit button.

The poll comes after Musk announced earlier in the day that he had purchased a 9.2 percent interest in Twitter for roughly $3 billion, making him the microblogging site’s largest shareholder.

Musk questioned in a tweet, “Do you want an edit button?” and added a poll as well.

Musk’s decision, which was announced in a regulatory filing, comes after he tweeted that he was “seriously considering” creating a new social media platform, while challenging Twitter’s commitment to free expression.

He also opened a poll asking Twitter users if they want an edit button, which has been a long-awaited feature for the social networking platform. Here is how people reacted to Musk asking if they wanted an edit button.

More than 1.1 million people voted in the first two hours after the poll was launched, with over 75% of them favoring an edit option.

Musk asked if the Twitter algorithm should be open source in another poll last week. “The choice of which algorithm to use (or not) should be open to everyone,” former CEO Jack Dorsey said.

Since joining Twitter in 2009, Musk has amassed over 80 million followers and has used the network to make various announcements, including dangling a Tesla go-private transaction that got him in hot water with authorities.

Many people believed that an edit button would make people edit their tweets after they get viral.

Some people were onboard for the editing button but along with a few conditions or restrictions on it.

Some people believed that he was misusing his status and fortune as a billionaire.

There were a few other responses as well.

 

Following Elon’s tweet, Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal urged users to “vote carefully.”

Here are some responses to Parag Agarwal’s tweet.

 

 

 

 

 

