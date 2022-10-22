Two US state legislators propose to ban car subscriptions for vehicle features

In recent times subscription features like paying for heated seats and remote start are appearing as automakers are looking forward to revenue generation. Two state legislators in the US propose a bill to ban such car subscriptions for any motor vehicle features that utilize components or hardware that is already installed with purchase. It would include a pre-installed heating element in a seat, which is explicitly mentioned.

The subscription would only be unlawful if there was no “ongoing expense to the dealer, manufacturer, or any third-party service provider.” In other words, if an automaker or other associated party can prove that it costs money to maintain the feature and/or service in question, then it’d be legally allowed. This would include services like OnStar and such. The way “ongoing expense” is interpreted is going to be key here, assuming the bill makes it into law. This, obviously, is not guaranteed.

In theory, a car company could claim that over-the-air updates and their associated data costs constitute an ongoing expense. That means anything to do with connected features could theoretically be charged for. Since a car needs an internet connection in order to purchase subscriptions, well, that might make this particular piece of legislation worthless. On the other hand, if the core value of the subscription is derived from the pre-installed hardware as opposed to the data connection itself, then there is probably a case to be made.

