U.S. Commercial EV startup signs a battery supply deal with China’s CATL

The American Commercial EV startup signs a battery supply deal with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL). Furthermore, the financial details were not revealed except that it runs till 2025. CATL already provides batteries for the Class 1 small delivery vehicles. As ELMS plans to introduce bigger vehicles, the deal is being set with CATL.

ELMS began its delievries last month in Mishawaka, Indiana. They are further working on having a setup at CATL’s US plant which can make batteries. These batteries will then be shipped to Indiana where the ELMS plant is located. It was stated by ELMS spokesman that the Indiana assembly plant will receive batteries from CATL’s US plant once it is set up.

Furthermore, the companies are exploring a setup for the US plant of CATL. ELMS depute chief financial officer Rob Song said, “We reached an important milestone to secure battery capacity in an extremely challenging supply environment.” Battery makers all around the world are pushing towards increasing production. As the demand in the automobile industry is increasing rapidly, production is being pushed. Also, tougher emission rules and regulations are making it tougher for the industry to keep up with the pace. CATL already supplies its batteries to many prominent EV makers around the world including Tesla, Volkswagen, and General Motors.