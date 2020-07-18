Log In Register
Uable raised seed round backed by 3one4 Capital

AvatarAvi
News

Uable, an online life-skills development platform for children, has now announced securing an undisclosed seed funding round from the 3One4 Capital.

Some other angel investors who participated in the funding round include the Jitendra Gupta of Jupiter, Inflection Point Ventures, and AngelList; and Amrish Rau of PineLabs.

Commenting on the investment, Anurag Ramdasan, Head of Investments at 3one4 Capital, said, “Their focus on the overall development of children is something that aligns with our focus in this space.”

Vinay Bansal, CEO, Inflection Point Ventures, said, “Uable aims to disrupt the space by having well thought out modules for kids through experiential learning and peer-to-peer engagement, something extremely relevant in today’s time.”

