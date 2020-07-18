6Degree secured funding SucSEED Ventures

SucSEED Ventures has now revealed that it has invested an undisclosed amount of funding in Pre-Series A funding round in Mumbai based Protinus Fashion Networking Pvt Ltd, which owns and operates fashion commerce and retail management platform 6Degree.

The company, as of now, has plans to use the new funds to be able to move quickly and bring about a democracy in styles to consumers and support local designer talent in becoming strong national and global brands.

Nikhil Hegde said,

“6Degree has constantly been working in the affordable luxury market for the emerging fashion designers. With a large base of designers and fashion professionals on the 6Degree network, there has been a need to leverage this asset and enable growth to the local talent and engage with customers across the globe. 6Degree has strong existing partnerships and have been able to add business value to over 500 emerging fashion designer brands by giving them access to national and international markets.”