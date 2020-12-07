UAE target of cyberattacks after establishing formal ties with Israel

UAE becomes a target of cyberattacks as the country establishes formal ties with Israel. The head of cybersecurity of the country said this on 6th December. The attack’s main reason was the anger of Palestinians and different Muslim communities. Well, seeing that after establishing a friendly relationship with a country, UAE is facing such attacks, you can understand how the situation of the world is.

More on the situation

Mohamed Hamad al-Kuwaiti said that there were many cyberattacks after the formal deal between Israel and the UAE. He also said the financial sector was the most targeted but didn’t say whether the attacks were successful or not. According to Kuwaiti, we don’t have much information on the situation, but we did know that Iran might be behind this.

Israel-UAE relations

The relations between UAE and Israel have actually been great for years now. Since 2010 the country’s informal relations have been great as they partnered up against Iran’s nuclear program. As everything has been great for a long time now, the countries decided to formalize the informal relations. The contract for the normalization of relations between the two countries was signed on 15 September 2020.

The main reason why the UAE might be facing increased cyberattacks is that Turkey and IRAN weren’t in favor of the agreement. Good relations between the two countries means strong political power and domination. UAE even established direct dialing telephone links between the two countries, which was also not very liked by Iran.

Even though it is suspected that Iran is behind the cyberattacks on UAE, the country says it is also facing them. It is difficult to say which country or group made the UAE a target of cyberattacks. What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like it, and share it with your friends.

