“I wasn’t expecting that!”: Uber driver surprised cute women with his rap

When you get on a uber ride, the last thing you expect would be the driver to sing for you, let alone rap. And for that to be really good is yet more surprising. Well, that’s what happened when this Uber driver surprised two cute women with his rap who were his passengers.

As the passengers got in the vehicle, he greeted them and asked how they were doing and whether were they heading to the gym.

One of the passengers replied, “Unfortunately!” She also greeted the guy and asked how he has been doing, to which he replied, “very good”.

She then asked the guy, “Where are you from?” And he replied, “Here. My whole life. Never left it. Yeah. I’ve never even probably left 5 miles outside the city. Jeez. Yeah, I should probably get out and see some places.”

The girl then says, “And yeah, you need to go on a vacation.” So, the guy asks, “Yeah. Where would you suggest?”

She then says, “Ohh I love Puerto Rico. I haven’t been out of the country yet per se.”

The guy then says that he has been saving and maybe a few more trips and he can go somewhere.

So, then the guy asks them, “What kind of music do you like?”.

The girl replies, “Hip hop? Old school rap? RB, I hate country.”

The guy says you either hate country music or you love it, there is no in-between.

Then he shares about his passion and that he is “trying to like get into rap music and stuff.” He further adds, “You know what I mean? I don’t look like a rap. What does a rapper look like? I don’t know.” She says well “anything now.”

Then he asks them “Yeah, it’s true, right? If I rap for you, would you give your honest feedback? Like if it was good. I don’t want anyone to lie to me. I don’t want anyone to lie to me because if I’m bad, I don’t want to waste my time. But if I’m good, I want somebody to really let me know.”

What comes after is truly surprising. You need to watch it in the video here. Skip to 1:30.

You could clearly see that the women were enjoying his music and at the end, they even said that they weren’t expecting that.

Many of his viewers were appreciating the video while some of them think it was staged because the girl in the back was sitting in the middle. One of them even pointed out that when there are two people no one sits at the front which is also a valid argument. But I think we can all agree that the rap was dope.

