In a time when flexibility remains a top priority for many professionals, Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is unapologetically pushing back. The ride-hailing giant is rolling out a series of workplace changes—including a stricter return-to-office policy—that signal a clear shift in tone. For employees not on board with the new direction, the message is simple: there are other jobs out there.

In a recent CNBC interview, Khosrowshahi addressed growing employee concerns about Uber’s updated policies. Among the most notable changes: corporate workers must now be in the office at least three days per week—specifically from Tuesday to Thursday. Mondays and Fridays remain remote-friendly, but the company is drawing a line in the sand when it comes to collaboration and culture.

“We want more people in the office,” Khosrowshahi said. “It’s about the right balance—offering some flexibility while encouraging in-person teamwork that’s hard to replicate on Zoom.”

But not everyone is thrilled. Some employees see these mandates as a step backward, especially after years of remote work becoming normalized across the tech sector. Khosrowshahi acknowledged that frustration—and didn’t shy away from what it might mean.

“We understand this may not be for everyone,” he said. “The economy is strong, and there are plenty of opportunities out there. If this isn’t the right fit, that’s OK.”

While Khosrowshahi emphasized that he hopes employees choose to stay and grow within Uber, he was equally firm in saying that the company won’t reverse course. “We want people here for the journey,” he noted. “But we’re moving forward with this.”

Remote Perks Shrink, Sabbaticals Delayed

Uber isn’t just changing its stance on office attendance. The company is also revising employee benefits, including extending the timeline before workers become eligible for a paid sabbatical—once considered a standout perk.

An Uber spokesperson clarified that these updates aren’t part of a hidden agenda to reduce headcount or push people out. There are no layoffs tied to the office return, they said. But it’s clear Uber, like many of its tech peers, is tightening the reins after years of pandemic-era flexibility.

The announcement places Uber among a growing list of tech companies reevaluating how and where work gets done. Over the past year, major players like Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft have all shifted away from fully remote models, arguing that in-person collaboration leads to better results.

Big Tech’s New Mantra: Get On Board or Get Out

Uber’s approach reflects a broader, more rigid trend in Silicon Valley. Executives across the industry are increasingly favoring performance, structure, and shared physical workspaces—leaving little room for employees who push back on cultural changes.

Meta’s Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth recently made headlines for telling staff they were free to leave if they disagreed with internal decisions. That statement followed cuts to Meta’s diversity and inclusion programs and plans to exit underperforming employees.

At Amazon, changes to compensation now heavily reward top performers while reducing payouts for those at the bottom of the ladder. Microsoft has also tied recent rounds of layoffs to individual job performance.

This “disagree and commit” mindset is becoming a hallmark of the post-pandemic tech workplace. The once-casual culture of tech—complete with free meals, unlimited PTO, and fully remote setups—is being replaced by a more measured, results-driven environment.

From Perks to Performance

The shifting tone follows a period of volatility in tech. After a massive hiring boom during the pandemic, many companies have spent the last two years trimming headcounts, freezing budgets, and refocusing on profitability. Layoffs have impacted tens of thousands of tech workers, from early-stage startups to the largest global firms.

What’s emerging is a new kind of tech culture—one where performance and presence are prized over flexibility and fringe benefits.

Khosrowshahi’s vision for Uber fits squarely within that framework. He wants to rebuild a more connected workplace, where face-to-face collaboration fosters innovation and stronger team dynamics. While remote options won’t disappear entirely, the emphasis is clearly shifting.

“We want to give people space to live their lives,” he said. “But we also need to build something together—and that means showing up.”