Reddit users who still prefer the site’s old-school look can breathe easy—for now. In a recent update outlining the company’s future direction, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman made it clear that the classic version of the site, known as old.reddit, isn’t going anywhere just yet.

In a lengthy blog post titled “Reddit’s Next Chapter,” Huffman, better known to users as “spez,” joked about shutting down the legacy site, calling it outdated, hard to maintain, and even “ugly af.” But just as Redditors’ collective hearts began to drop, he backtracked with a quick: “Just kidding.” Huffman admitted he sometimes jokes at the wrong moments and reassured readers that the old interface would stick around “as long as people are using it.”

That short-lived prank, while alarming, was meant to grab attention—and it worked. Huffman’s message, though playful in tone, touched on some serious updates coming to Reddit. From user privacy to moderation tools and even chat features, the platform is preparing for a wave of changes aimed at modernizing without losing its community-driven spirit.

New Tools and Features Are on the Horizon

While old.reddit is staying put, Reddit’s developers are hard at work on some much-needed upgrades. One key focus is making it easier to create and grow subreddits, which are the heart of Reddit’s community structure. Huffman also teased a refresh of r/popular, one of the site’s most visited pages, in hopes of making it more useful and reflective of the site’s diverse user base.

These updates are part of Reddit’s broader mission to make the platform more approachable for both newcomers and longtime users. With millions of active communities and daily conversations, Huffman said the company wants Reddit to be “more engaging and accessible,” without sacrificing the quirky charm and organic feel that define the platform.

Moderators to Get a Boost with AI Assistance

Moderation is another area getting a serious revamp. Reddit’s volunteer moderators—often the unsung heroes of subreddit communities—will soon have access to better tools, many powered by AI. The goal, Huffman explained, is to shift the role of moderators from strict rule-enforcers to community cultivators.

He acknowledged that not everyone is thrilled about the use of artificial intelligence, particularly when it comes to preserving the human feel of Reddit. “Unwelcome AI in communities is a serious concern,” Huffman admitted. Still, he believes AI can help reduce the burden on moderators, allowing them to focus more on fostering healthy and meaningful discussions rather than constantly fighting spam or abuse.

“Reddit works because it’s human,” Huffman emphasized. “Our focus is—and always will be—on keeping Reddit a trusted place for human conversation.”

More Privacy-Safe Identity Checks on the Way

In an era of growing regulations and misinformation, Reddit is also tightening up how it verifies users. But Huffman was quick to reassure users that the company has no interest in collecting names or tracking personal data.

“To keep Reddit human and to meet evolving regulatory requirements, we are going to need a little more information,” he said. Specifically, Reddit will ask for basic confirmation that users are human—and in some regions, that they’re over 18. These checks will be handled by third-party services that provide only the necessary details, preserving both user privacy and the site’s long-standing tradition of anonymity.

Huffman was upfront about the imperfections of such a system, noting that “no solution is perfect—including the status quo.” However, he committed to making the process as respectful and unobtrusive as possible.

Reddit Chat Gets a Safety Upgrade

Reddit also announced changes to its messaging system. Earlier this year, the platform began phasing out private messages (PMs) in favor of Reddit Chat, a real-time communication tool. Now, users will gain more control over who can contact them through a new feature: allowlists.

The update lets users specify who’s allowed to send them messages, helping reduce unwanted interactions. It’s part of Reddit’s broader effort to make conversations on the platform feel safer and more manageable, especially as the site continues to grow.

Balancing New Tech with Reddit’s Community Roots

What’s clear from Huffman’s update is that Reddit is trying to strike a balance. On one hand, the platform needs to evolve—whether it’s improving usability, meeting regulatory demands, or incorporating smarter technology. On the other, Reddit knows that its identity is deeply tied to its community—users who value authenticity, anonymity, and the sense that they’re part of something organic and grassroots.

By keeping old.reddit alive, rolling out smarter moderation tools, and being upfront about identity checks, Reddit is signaling that it hasn’t forgotten who it’s building for.

In a world where many social platforms are becoming increasingly corporate and polished, Reddit seems committed to staying weird, human, and community-first—even as it prepares for the future.