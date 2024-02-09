The release timeframe for two significant games was reduced by Ubisoft on Thursday. The company said in its third-quarter fiscal 2024 financial report that “Assassin’s Creed Codename Red” will debut by March 2025 and “Star Wars Outlaws” will hit stores before the year ends. In an interview included in the business’s most recent financial report, Guillemot stated that Ubisoft was eagerly anticipating the 2025 fiscal year, which runs from April 2024 to March 2025.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot stated in a quarterly earnings letter to shareholders on Thursday.

“Moving forward, we’re gearing up for an extremely exciting lineup for fiscal year 2025, which includes the much-anticipated release of ‘Star Wars Outlaws,’ in 2024 a significant turning point for the video game industry given the legendary franchise’s undeniable appeal as well as ‘Assassin’s Creed Codename Red,’ situated in the eagerly anticipated feudal Japan universe.” “We are eager to showcase the complete breadth of Ubisoft’s creative prowess, as our teams strive tirelessly to ensure that these games exceed players’ anticipations and become huge hits.”

Ubisoft bringing out its creative capabilities

Last year, Star Wars Outlaws was revealed. You can explore both new and well-known worlds around the cosmos in this game. As Kay Vess, an aspiring criminal looking for freedom and a way to start over with Nix, you can stake everything on the line. The cosmos is full of opportunities if you’re ready to take the risk, Ubisoft stated at the time.

Guillemot continued by stating that by the end of March 2025, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will also be launched.

“We look forward to revealing the full extent of the creative capabilities of Ubisoft’s teams, who are working hard to make these games a success that will live up to gamers’ expectations.”

“Assassin’s Creed Codename Red” is a video game being developed by Ubisoft Quebec that will be set in feudal Japan and will immerse players in a “powerful shinobi fantasy.””Jonathan Dumont, who directed Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, serves as the creative director for this game. The game was first teased in 2022.

“The next premium flagship title and the future of our open-world RPG games in Assassin’s Creed,” according to Ubisoft, is what the game is. As part of Steam Next Fest, the Homeworld 3 development team announced a new release date and a free trial for the long-delayed real-time strategy game.

Ubisoft Fiscal Q3 Results Exceed Expectations with Strong Net Bookings

Since Ubisoft, a French company, has an April–March fiscal year, the most recent “Assassin’s Creed Codename Red” would launch on March 31, 2025, and stay in fiscal ’25. According to Ubisoft, the business will provide a more detailed reveal of its fiscal year 2024–2025 lineup in May. This will include free-to-play games like “The Division Resurgence” and “Rainbow Six Mobile,” as well as titles like “Assassin’s Creed Codename Red” and “Star Wars Outlaws.”

Ubisoft revealed greater net bookings than anticipated in its fiscal Q3 results on Thursday. The company’s expectation was for 610 million euros, but actual net bookings from October to December 2023 came in at 626 million euros ($674 million). According to Ubisoft, the launch of “Assassin’s Creed Mirage” and a spike in back catalog purchases were the main drivers of the outcomes.