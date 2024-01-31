The release window, trailer premiere date, and first gameplay preview for Assassin’s Creed: Codename RED were disclosed by one of Ubisoft’s partners. The game will premiere in November 2024, according to information leaked in a tweet on BunnyTheVillain’s X account, a content creator and collaborator of Ubisoft. Fans had been anticipating a gameplay preview at the UBI Forward event in July and a world debut of the video in May. “It will be the most enjoyable game in the franchise,” tweets BunnyTheVillian, building on the success of Assassins Creed Mirage and other previous entries in the series.

Although Assassin’s Creed’s upcoming installment’s development has long been known, the new revelation provides fans with something more specific to anticipate. Gamers were first shown a 30-second teaser video for the game at Ubisoft’s annual UBIForward event in 2020, which showed an assassin wielding a katana rather than the concealed blade, the series’ signature weapon. Veteran Ubisoft writer Pierre Boudreau later verified this version of the protagonist with artwork that showed a female assassin with a katana, along with a banner that was eerily reminiscent of sensoku.

Aiming to bridge the gaps between the many Assassin’s Creed projects and an overall extension of Ubisoft’s products, the game is marketed as a component of the Assassin’s Creed Infinity project. The release window may have been confirmed when Arisa Lagunzad, the Business Development & Brand Partnership Executive of Ubisoft, posted in March 2023 asking for brand partners in 2024. She goes into further detail on the series’ multiplatform escalation later in the piece, bringing up podcasts and manga.

The locations for Assassin’s Creed have covered a wide range of places and eras, yet they have avoided Japan, the location that fans have asked to be included the most. According to Marc-Alexis Côté, vice president and executive producer of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, the game will take set in medieval Japan and will have an Infinity Hub that will allow players to meaningfully interact.

About Assassin creed

The open-world action-adventure stealth game series Assassin’s Creed was published by Ubisoft and was mostly created by Ubisoft Montreal utilizing the Anvil game engine and its more sophisticated versions. The Assassin’s Creed video game franchise, created by Patrice Désilets, Jade Raymond, and Corey May, tells the story of a fictitious millennium-old conflict between the Order of Assassins, who strive for peace and free will, and the Knights Templar, who want peace through control and order. The series combines science fiction, historical fiction, and made-up characters with historical individuals and actual historical events.

Most games let you play as an Assassin Initiate or as a character caught up in the Assassin-Templar struggle in the present day while controlling a historical assassin. Assassin’s Creed, seen as a spiritual successor to the Prince of Persia series, was inspired by Vladimir Bartol’s novel Alamut, written in Slovenia and based on the real Hashashin sect of medieval Middle Eastern history.