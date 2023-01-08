Ubisoft’s Upcoming Star Wars Game May Feature a Full Open Universe Like No Man’s Sky

The Star Wars franchise has had a somewhat inconsistent history when it comes to video games. While EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order received both critical and commercial success in 2019, the company’s previous Star Wars titles were largely underwhelming, leading to celebration among fans when it was announced that Ubisoft’s upcoming Star Wars game will be a collaboration with Lucasfilm Games on a new open-world experience.

Now, rumors are swirling about the game’s potential scope and gameplay. According to a tweet from BattlefrontUpdates, an insider source claims that Ubisoft’s upcoming Star Wars game will feature a vast, open universe similar to what is found in No Man’s Sky, allowing players to travel between different star systems and participate in a variety of activities. This news has generated a mix of reactions from fans of the franchise. While some are excited at the prospect of a truly open-world Star Wars game, others are skeptical due to Ubisoft’s past track record of releasing open-world games with limited content.

Some have even joked about the possibility of players “scaling the Empire’s galactic electrical towers” to unlock new areas on the map, poking fun at an old trope in many of Ubisoft’s open-world titles. However, others are more concerned about the comparison to No Man’s Sky, given that game’s troubled launch. It remains to be seen whether Ubisoft Massive’s game will be able to avoid similar issues and live up to players’ expectations.

"The Ubisoft Star Wars game will boast a fully open, seamless universe, akin to that found in No Man’s Sky. In the game, players will be able to jump between systems, immersing themselves in a vast galaxy bursting at the seams with activities." – @InsiderGamingIG pic.twitter.com/cCSzoar8YH — BattlefrontUpdates (@SWBFUpdates) January 5, 2023

Despite the skepticism, many die-hard Star Wars fans are simply excited at the prospect of a new open-world game in the franchise. It remains to be seen whether Ubisoft Massive’s game will be a beloved classic like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic or a forgotten flop like Star Wars: Masters of Teras Kasi. Regardless, it’s clear that fans can expect something entirely new when the game is eventually released. Currently, the game is still in development and details are being kept tightly under wraps. However, a Twitter post from December announced that Ubisoft Massive is recruiting playtesters for the game, suggesting that it may not be too far off from a release.

If the highly anticipated title can live up to pre-release rumors and gamers’ expectations, it could mark the beginning of a whole new era for Star Wars games. Whether Ubisoft’s open-world Star Wars game ends up being a timeless classic or a forgotten failure, it’s clear that fans of the galaxy far, far away are in for something wholly new whenever the game is finally released.