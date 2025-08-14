The introduction of strict new age verification rules in the UK has dramatically reduced traffic to some of the world’s biggest pornography websites. Within two weeks of enforcement, visits to Pornhub, XVideos, and xHamster fell by almost half, according to data from Similarweb, a digital intelligence and analytics provider.

Pornhub, the most visited adult site in the UK, lost over a million visitors between July 24 and August 8, marking a 47 percent decline in traffic. Its average daily visits, which stood at 3.2 million in July, dropped to just 2 million in the first nine days of August. XVideos mirrored this decline with a similar 47 percent fall, while xHamster’s traffic dropped by 39 percent in the same period, going from 1.7 million to 1.2 million daily visits.

What Changed?

The sharp downturn in usage stems from new enforcement of the Online Safety Act, passed in 2023 and now being rolled out in stages. As of July 25, Ofcom, the UK’s media regulator, began requiring adult websites to implement robust age verification systems to block under-18s from accessing explicit content.

To continue using these sites, UK users must now provide proof of age through one of several methods: uploading identity documents, providing credit card information, or using facial recognition scans. The goal is to ensure compliance with laws designed to protect children from harmful online material.

Many major providers, including Pornhub, only implemented these systems at the last minute, waiting until the official enforcement deadline before activating new checks.

Social Platforms Show Different Trends

Interestingly, social networks that also introduced age-gating features have not experienced the same dramatic decline. Platforms such as Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit have seen relatively stable traffic despite requiring users to verify their age for adult material.

The contrast suggests that the stricter, document-based checks used by pornography platforms present more of a barrier than the lighter systems adopted by social media companies.

Industry-Wide Impact

While the largest porn platforms took the biggest hit, the broader adult industry is showing mixed results. Across the 90 biggest porn sites globally, total visits from the UK dropped 23 percent from July to August. However, some smaller sites—particularly those not yet fully compliant—actually saw increases in traffic.

This trend indicates that while enforcement is curbing access to established platforms, some users may be turning to lesser-known providers that have not yet implemented strict age checks.

Protecting Children Online

The crackdown reflects the UK government’s broader strategy to reduce children’s exposure to harmful online material. The Online Safety Act not only covers pornography but also applies to content linked to self-harm, eating disorders, and suicide.

Ofcom’s own research highlights the urgency of the measures. Data shows that around 8 percent of children aged 8–14 in the UK accessed pornographic websites in a single month. Among boys aged 13–14, the figure was even higher—nearly one in five reported visiting adult sites.

Internationally, the UK is being closely watched. Policymakers in the EU, Australia, and several U.S. states are studying its approach as they consider implementing their own age-assurance requirements.

Concerns Over Privacy and Freedom

Despite support for the law’s objectives, the rollout has not been free from controversy. Privacy advocates have warned that requiring users to submit sensitive identity documents or facial scans poses significant data security risks.

Civil liberties groups fear that centralizing such personal information could create new vulnerabilities, especially if databases are breached. At the same time, some free speech advocates—including critics in Silicon Valley and members of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration—have expressed concerns about how such regulation may affect broader online freedoms.

VPNs Become a Popular Workaround

Another immediate side effect has been a sharp rise in the use of virtual private networks (VPNs), which allow users to disguise their location and bypass restrictions.

VPN providers like Proton and Nord Security reported a ten-fold increase in UK usage since the verification rules came into effect. This surge has been visible on app store charts, where VPN apps quickly reached the top ranks of Apple’s iPhone App Store in the UK.

The spike suggests that many British users are looking for alternatives to avoid going through the new verification processes.

Ofcom Tightens Oversight

Ofcom has already launched investigations into four companies operating more than 30 pornographic sites to determine whether they are adequately preventing under-18s from accessing their services. The regulator has made clear that full compliance is expected, though it recognizes that the adjustment period will be bumpy.

Officials have also cautioned that web traffic patterns can vary for many reasons—from the weather to major sporting events—making it difficult to immediately separate enforcement effects from natural fluctuations. Still, the initial numbers point to a significant shift in how adult content is being accessed in the UK.