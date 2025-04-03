Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has been accused of copyright infringement by well-known British authors for allegedly training its AI models on books that were illegally obtained. Meta’s alleged reliance on Library Genesis (LibGen), a “shadow library” with over 7.5 million books—many of which are copyrighted—is at the heart of the dispute. Now, authors are urging the UK government to step in and make Meta answerable for its actions.

Authors Demand Accountability from Meta:

A group of celebrated authors, including Richard Osman, Kazuo Ishiguro, Kate Mosse, and Val McDermid, have signed an open letter urging UK Secretary of State Lisa Nandy to summon Meta executives to Parliament. The letter demands that Meta provide detailed responses to allegations of copyright violations and commit to respecting intellectual property rights.

The authors argue that it is clearly against UK copyright law for their works to be collected for AI training. They characterize the practice as widespread theft, highlighting the fact that artists spend an enormous amount of time and energy to their creations just to have them used without their consent or payment.

Val McDermid, a crime writer and one of the signatories, stated, “I understand theft when I see it. By using pirated material, Meta is stealing from us twice over.” Similarly, Kate Mosse referred to the situation as a “David and Goliath moment,” highlighting the challenges faced by individual creators in fighting corporate giants with deep pockets.

LibGen Database at the Center of Controversy:

The accusations against Meta are based on its alleged use of LibGen, a well-known database of research articles and books that have been pirated. Many copyrighted works were probably used to train Meta’s AI models without permission, according to a searchable database of LibGen’s contents that The Atlantic republished earlier this year.

Meta has denied any misconduct, claiming that its AI training procedures adhere to current legal requirements. On the other hand, U.S. court papers indicate differently. According to a lawsuit brought by well-known writers including Sarah Silverman and Ta-Nehisi Coates, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, permitted the use of LibGen data for AI research even though he was aware that it contained illegal material.

The revelations have sparked outrage among authors worldwide. British novelist AJ West described discovering his works on LibGen as a personal violation, stating, “To have my beautiful books ripped off without permission or compensation feels like I’ve been mugged.”

Protests and Legal Action Gain Momentum:

The Society of Authors (SoA) additionally organized rallies outside Meta’s London headquarters in addition to the open letter. At Granary Square, close to King’s Cross, writers and publishing industry experts assembled to express their outrage and present Meta management with a formal letter of complaint.

Vanessa Fox O’Loughlin, chair of the SoA, condemned Meta’s actions as “illegal, shocking, and utterly devastating for writers.” She argued that such practices devalue authors’ creativity and threaten their livelihoods by enabling AI models to reproduce content without proper attribution or payment.

Legal battles are also underway in the United States, where authors are suing Meta for copyright infringement. The outcome of these cases could set important precedents for how AI companies handle intellectual property rights in the future.

Conclusion:

The clash between British authors and Meta highlights growing concerns about how artificial intelligence companies use copyrighted material without permission or compensation. As protests continue and legal battles unfold, authors are determined to hold tech giants accountable for practices they view as exploitative and unlawful.

Whether through government intervention or court rulings, this case is likely to shape future discussions around copyright enforcement in the age of AI—a critical moment for creators fighting to protect their intellectual property rights against powerful corporate entities like Meta.