The UK is experiencing one of its most significant water shortages in decades, prompting an unusual call to action from the National Drought Group: alongside turning off taps and fixing leaks, Britons are being asked to consider deleting old emails, photos, and digital files.

While it might seem odd to link digital housekeeping with water conservation, officials say that every small action counts and the hidden water cost of the internet is becoming harder to ignore.

August has brought the fourth heatwave of the summer, worsening what was already the driest six-month stretch to July since 1976. Five UK regions have officially declared drought, while six others face “prolonged dry weather” conditions.

Helen Wakeham, Environment Agency Director of Water, underscored the urgency in a press release:

“Simple, everyday choices such as turning off a tap or deleting old emails also really help the collective effort to reduce demand and help preserve the health of our rivers and wildlife.”

This plea is part of a wider campaign to mobilize both individuals and businesses in the face of dwindling water supplies.

Why Deleting Files Can Save Water

The logic behind the advice lies in the water-intensive nature of data storage. Every file stored in the cloud resides in a data center vast facilities filled with servers that require constant cooling to prevent overheating.

A small data center using traditional evaporative cooling can consume over 25 million liters of water per year.

Energy production for these centers also consumes water, especially when electricity comes from fossil fuel plants or nuclear reactors, which require water for steam generation and cooling.

By deleting unused files, individuals indirectly reduce the storage demand on these facilities, potentially lowering their energy and water consumption over time.

The Data Center Water Problem

Data centers are a hidden but growing player in global water use:

Cooling systems often rely on water evaporation, which consumes significant quantities.

In drought-stricken areas, this can put data centers in competition with communities and agriculture for limited water supplies.

Some tech companies are experimenting with alternative cooling methods:

Microsoft has trialed an underwater data center, taking advantage of ocean temperatures for cooling.

Others have submerged servers in fluorocarbon-based liquid baths, which can reduce or eliminate evaporative water loss.

Despite these innovations, many data centers still depend on older, water-hungry systems particularly in regions where water scarcity is already a problem.

The Environment Agency’s campaign appears to be having an impact in some areas. In the Severn Trent region, water demand dropped by 20% from a July 11th peak after water-saving messages reached residents.

Practical household steps, such as fixing leaks, can have an immediate effect. A single leaking toilet can waste 200 to 400 liters of water per day, the equivalent of over a month’s worth of drinking water for one person.

While individuals can make a difference, experts stress that policy changes and corporate responsibility are essential to tackling the scale of the crisis. Data centers, large-scale agriculture, and outdated water infrastructure are far bigger factors in total water use than individual households.

Plugging leaks in municipal water systems, investing in water recycling, and expanding renewable energy to power data centers could have a much larger and lasting impact than public campaigns alone.

The UK’s drought also highlights a less-discussed link: energy production consumes water.

Fossil fuel plants and nuclear facilities both require vast amounts of water for cooling.

Transitioning to wind and solar power could indirectly reduce water use, since these renewable sources require minimal or no cooling water.

With data centers expected to expand rapidly to support artificial intelligence, cloud services, and streaming, the energy-water nexus will become a bigger focus for sustainability efforts.

The suggestion to delete old files has sparked mixed reactions online. Critics argue the impact from one person’s deleted emails is negligible compared to industrial water use. Supporters counter that the message is symbolic meant to raise awareness about hidden water costs in the digital world.

While the Environment Agency has not provided estimates for how much water could be saved through widespread digital cleanouts, the underlying point is to encourage mindful consumption in all forms both physical and virtual.

The UK’s drought conditions are unlikely to improve without substantial rainfall, and climate change projections suggest more frequent and intense dry periods in the future. The National Drought Group’s message is clear: every sector of society, from households to hyperscale cloud providers, has a role to play.

Whether deleting files becomes a mainstream water-saving habit or remains a symbolic gesture, the call highlights an important truth: in a world increasingly powered by data, the environmental footprint of our digital lives is far from invisible.