In a high-stakes battle for artificial intelligence dominance, Microsoft is aggressively targeting some of Meta’s most prized AI talent, dangling multimillion-dollar pay packages to lure them away.

Internal documents obtained by Business Insider reveal that the tech giant has compiled a list of Meta’s most sought-after engineers and researchers, focusing on key teams such as Reality Labs, GenAI Infrastructure, and Meta AI Research. The move comes as Microsoft’s market value nears $4 trillion, powered by a surge in demand for generative AI technologies.

This recruitment drive comes on the heels of Microsoft laying off roughly 9,000 employees earlier in the year. The company has made it clear, however, that overall headcount will remain steady meaning it is replacing roles in some areas with highly specialized hires in others. AI is at the top of that priority list.

By selectively recruiting elite AI talent, Microsoft is looking to strengthen its position against rivals such as Meta, Google, and Amazon. These hires are seen not just as filling vacancies but as strategically investing in the individuals who can help Microsoft shape the next wave of AI innovation.

Going Head-to-Head with Meta’s Mega Packages

The competition for AI talent is unprecedented, with offers reaching levels once reserved for top executives.

Meta has developed a reputation for jaw-dropping offers, including nine-figure packages, $100 million signing bonuses, and even total compensation hitting $250 million in some cases.

Microsoft’s response has been to match and sometimes exceed these offers. According to the internal documents:

Base salaries can reach up to $408,000.

Stock awards may total nearly $3.4 million, combining on-hire and annual grants.

Cash bonuses can be as high as 90% of base pay.

To accelerate the process, Microsoft uses a fast-track hiring program capable of making offers within 24 hours. This involves a dedicated compensation modeller that tailors pay packages and input from a specialized compensation consultant.

Two AI Divisions Leading the Offensive

The recruitment push is being spearheaded by two major divisions:

Microsoft AI, headed by Mustafa Suleyman, cofounder of DeepMind. CoreAI, led by Jay Parikh, former engineering chief at Meta.

Each division has specialized recruitment teams tasked with identifying “critical AI talent.” Once candidates are flagged, the divisions move quickly to lock in offers before rivals can counter.

Jay Parikh’s presence along with several other former Meta executives signals Microsoft’s intent to compete directly for the same talent pool that has fueled Meta’s AI growth.

Why AI Talent Is the New Oil

This recruitment war is about far more than filling roles. For Microsoft, AI talent is now the engine of its long-term growth strategy.

The company has reaped huge benefits from its investments in AI particularly through its OpenAI partnership and its in-house AI divisions. AI-driven features have been integrated across Microsoft products, from Copilot in Office to AI-enhanced Azure cloud services.

By strengthening its team with some of the brightest engineers from Meta, Microsoft hopes to maintain a leading position in the rapidly evolving AI arms race.

The global AI market is expected to grow exponentially over the next decade, and the companies leading that growth will be those that can attract and retain elite researchers and engineers.

Microsoft’s tactics mirror similar moves by other tech giants:

Google DeepMind and Anthropic are also aggressively hiring top researchers.

Amazon has boosted AI compensation packages to secure scarce expertise in generative AI and large language models.

In this climate, the scarcity of top-tier AI talent has turned recruitment into a high-stakes game of speed and incentives.

Meta’s Response and the Risks for Microsoft

While Meta has not publicly commented on Microsoft’s recruitment efforts, the competition is likely to force it to either increase compensation further or double down on retention strategies, such as stock grants that vest over longer periods.

For Microsoft, the aggressive offers carry risks. High compensation expectations could inflate payroll costs, and integrating high-profile hires into existing teams can be challenging, especially when they come from rival corporate cultures.

Ultimately, Microsoft’s campaign to poach Meta’s AI experts is a calculated move in a much larger battle for technological leadership. The individuals it is targeting are not just skilled engineers; they are innovators who can influence the direction of AI research and development for years to come.

If successful, the recruitment drive could accelerate Microsoft’s AI product roadmap and reinforce its position at the center of the AI revolution. If not, the escalating salary war could drain resources without delivering the breakthroughs the company is seeking.

Either way, the stakes could not be higher because in the AI economy, the companies with the best minds are the ones most likely to define the future.